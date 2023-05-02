Farm Progress

Milk producers submit pricing plan to USDAMilk producers submit pricing plan to USDA

NMPF officials say FMMO changes long overdue.

Joshua Baethge

May 2, 2023

2 Min Read
Assortment of dairy products
Getty Images

The National Milk Producers Federation submitted a plan to USDA it says will modernize the Federal Milk Marketing Order system. According to a release from the federation, this plan is the product of two years of work and more than 150 meetings with various stakeholders.

“Dairy farmers and their cooperatives need a modernized Federal Milk Marketing Order system that works better for producers,” NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern says. “By updating the pricing formulas to better reflect the value of the high-quality products made from farmers’ milk, by rebalancing pricing risks that have shifted unfairly onto farmers, and by creating a pathway to better reflect processing costs going forward, we are excited to submit this plan as a path toward a brighter future for dairy.”

The FMMO system has not been significantly changed since 2000. Among the proposals NMPF officials would like to see adopted are an update to the dairy product manufacturing allowance, or “make allowance,” contained in the USDA milk price formulas. The federation has proposed discontinuing the use of barrel cheese in the protein component price formula and returning to the “higher of” Class I Mover.

NMPF also proposes updating milk component factors for protein, other solids and nonfat solids in the Class III and Class IV skim milk price formulas as well as updating the Class I differential price system to reflect changes in the cost of delivering bulk milk to fluid processing plants.

On May 2, Blake Gendebien, the vice chairman of NMPF member cooperative Agri-Mark, testified before a Senate agriculture subcommittee hearing on commodity programs in the Farm Bill. He touted the need for a strong dairy safety net and called on government officials to pass FMMO proposal.

“We are heartened by the strong support among dairy farmers from coast to coast for this broad proposal,” Gendebien said. “We are hopeful that this comprehensive, thoughtful, measured approach to modernizing the program will be considered as the foundation for a national federal order hearing.”

USDA now has 30 days to review the plan. NMPF officials are hopeful the agency will grant a federal order hearing, which would be the next step toward enacting the proposed changes.

About the Author(s)

Joshua Baethge

Joshua Baethge

See more from Joshua Baethge
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Egg prices are now at $1.22/dozen wholesale and are expected to fall below $1.
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, May 3, 2023
Farm Progress America, May 3, 2023

May 3, 2023

Back to the Futures book
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, May 2, 2023
Farm Progress America, May 2, 2023

May 2, 2023

Midwest Digest
Max Armstrong
Midwest Digest, May 2, 2023
Midwest Digest, May 2, 2023

May 2, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE