Farm Progress

Industry groups welcome checkoff supportIndustry groups welcome checkoff support

House bill lays out benefits to bottom line.

Joshua Baethge

July 17, 2023

2 Min Read
US capitol building dome with American flag
Getty Images

Last week Rep. Barry Moore, R- Ala., introduced legislation supporting commodity research and promotion boards. More commonly knowns as “checkoff” programs, these efforts fund research and help producers from various agriculture sectors expand market opportunities.

“Checkoff programs have made significant, measurable strides in raising the level of demand and awareness for our farmers, ranchers and foresters' products," Moore says. "This resolution expresses Congressional support for checkoffs due to the research, education and promotion efforts they have provided to our producers."

Moore’s resolution has already garnered plenty of support. Among the organizations endorsing his legislation are the  American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cotton Council, American Soybean Association, National Pork Producers Council, National Milk Producers Federation, National Cattlemen's Beef Association, International Fresh Produce Association, American Mushroom Institute, American Sheep Industry Association, American Wood Council, National Christmas Tree Association, National Potato Council, National Pecan Federation, National Sorghum Producers, National Watermelon Association, North American Blueberry Council, U.S. Peanut Federation, Alabama Farmers Federation, Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Sheep & Goat Raisers Association and Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

In the bill, Moore notes that each of the 22 authorized research and production boards has reported significant returns on investments. The Fluid Milk Processors Promotion Board estimates a $4.78 return for every dollar invested. The National Pork Board reports a $25.50 return for every dollar invested.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association policy division chair Gene Copenhaver notes that the beef checkoff is probably best known for its “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner” campaign that launched in 1992. However, he says the checkoff’s benefits go far beyond advertising. He cites the development of new beef cuts as well as animal welfare and sustainability efforts within the cattle industry as ways in which the checkoff program has benefitted producers and consumers.

For every cattle sold, $1 goes to support the beef checkoff program. The producer-led Cattlemen’s Beef Board, which is overseen by USDA, helps industry organizations, research institutions and land grant universities develop proposals to strengthen beef demand through research, consumer education and marketing efforts.

According to statistics provided by the Board, the beef checkoff program boasts an $11.91 return on every $1 invested. It is also credited with increasing American beef demand by more than 12 billion pounds. "The checkoff has made sure that beef is at the center of Americans' dinner plates for generations while providing a strong return on investment to cattle producers,” Copenhaver says. “I am proud to pay into the checkoff and know that this collective effort does way more for my operation and this industry than I could do own my own.”

About the Author(s)

Joshua Baethge

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

See more from Joshua Baethge
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

80°F

Cloudy
weather-icon

Day 90º

Night 72º

4.29 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, July 17, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, July 17, 2023Farm Progress America, July 17, 2023
Jul 17, 2023
Farm Progress America, July 14, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, July 14, 2023Farm Progress America, July 14, 2023
Jul 14, 2023
Farm Progress America, July 13, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, July 13, 2023Farm Progress America, July 13, 2023
Jul 13, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE