USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack appointed Patricia Wood of LaMonte, Mo., to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board, which directs the national Beef Checkoff Program.

Wood and her husband, Pat, own and operate a cow-calf operation and produce diversified row crops. She spent 32 years in education from teacher to library media specialist and technology coordinator. Wood is also a trustee on the State Fair Community College board. She is the past Missouri Cattlemen’s Association president.

Jimmy Taylor, 2023 Cattlemen’s Beef board chair, says Wood’s background in education combined with experience as a beef producer will be “invaluable, particularly as we seek out more ways to inform consumers of all ages about beef’s many benefits.”

Wood says she looks forward to the working with the board to find new ways to connect with consumers. “As a producer, I appreciate the dedication of the CBB to improving producer profitability, expanding consumer demand for beef, and strengthening beef’s position in the marketplace.”

Janet Adkison

Missouri Farm Bureau hires seasoned ag advocate

Janet Adkison is the new director of Public Affairs & Advocacy for the Missouri Farm Bureau.

A native of Houston, Mo., and graduate of Missouri State University, Adkison has spent much of her career with the national rural network RFD-TV — reporting on farm issues in Washington, D.C., and later anchoring the Market Day Report.

Her ties to agriculture and Farm Bureau reach back to her childhood. Adkison grew up on a beef farm in Texas County and was active in the Houston FFA chapter. In FFA, she competed in the Missouri Farm Bureau’s public speaking contest. Later, she was involved in Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers & Ranchers Program.

Garrett Hawkins, MOFB president says, “Janet’s experience as a local and national news reporter, coupled with her knowledge of agricultural issues, will add to our strong communications efforts.”

Joe LaRose

New program manager for climate-smart projects

From Quantico to Columbia, Mo., Joe LaRose returned to his alma mater to help farmers incorporate conservation practices.

LaRose left his job as a biologist managing 60,000 acres of wildlife conservation at the Marine Corps Base to join the MU’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture.

His interest in sustainable ag practices started in high school with a job shadow program with now Center director Rob Myers. That led to MU, where he graduated with a degree in biology and natural resources.

In this new role, LaRose will work with the Missouri Climate-Resilient Crop and Livestock Project, particularly the “Grow Your Edges” and “Climate-Smart Fieldscapes” practice areas providing technical support to farmers and ranchers.