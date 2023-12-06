House Agriculture Committee leader Glenn “GT” Thompson announced he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. The diagnosis came after a routine physical and subsequent tests. In a statement released Tuesday, he called the diagnosis a surprise, adding that he feels well and plans to continue representing his Pennsylvania district. He asked for both prayers and privacy during this time.

“Anyone who’s worked with me knows I am a person of faith as well as an eternal optimist, both of which will guide me as I undergo treatment,” Thompson said. “I am grateful to my medical team, my family, everyone I work with and represent in Congress. My faith in God is strong and I will tackle this head on.”

Thompson was first elected to Congress in 2008, and currently represents north Pennsylvania’s fifteenth congressional district. In 2021 he became Ranking Member of the Ag Committee before assuming the Chair when Republicans took control of the House in 2023. Thompson also serves on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

As news of his cancer diagnosis spread, friends and colleagues offered messages of support and encouragement. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who himself began chemotherapy for multiple myeloma in September, said Thompson is a fighter who will keep working hard for Pennsylvania as he takes on this new battle.

“I know firsthand that prayers work. Jennifer and I wish him a quick and easy recovery,” Scalise said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The National Millk Producers Federation also said its prayers are with its longtime friend and his family as they navigate the diagnosis.

“Rep. Thompson has always been a fighter, and we know he will face this challenge head-on,” NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern said. “We are here to support Rep. Thompson through his treatment and know that his strength and spirit will help him through a speedy recovery.”