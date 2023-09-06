Sponsored By
Farm Progress

Budzinski makes case for Next Generation Fuels ActBudzinski makes case for Next Generation Fuels Act

Bipartisan lawmakers are optimistic about bill’s chances in the House and Senate.

Joshua Baethge

September 6, 2023

2 Min Listen

In March, Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D- Ill., joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House and Senate introducing a bill known as the Next Generation Fuels Act. The legislation would phase in higher gasoline octane levels by increasing the use of ethanol. Supporters say it would also reduce gas prices for consumers.

Following a Wednesday biofuels discussion at the Farm Progress Show, Budzinski spoke with Farm Progress policy editor Joshua Baethge about her efforts to pass the bill, and why it is getting support from both political parties.

She says the bill is a “win-win-win” because it helps corn growers, reduces the nation’s carbon footprint, and saves consumers money at the pump. According to her, most of the people she spoke with at the show were overwhelmingly support it.

“People are really excited at the Farm Progress show. I think with just the with the innovative nature of biofuels in particular and how it’s important today,” she says. “But its footprint and its importance is only going to grow into the future as we’re trying to look for climate smart technologies that are going to allow us to reduce our carbon footprint but still support our family farmers, which is so top of mind to me.”

The bill’s bipartisan nature makes her optimistic about its chances of passing this year. She notes multiple Midwestern states are already seeing the benefits the legislation would have.  Now she believes lawmakers just need to go out and tell the story of how the bill will support the American agriculture economy.

Read more about:

Ethanol

About the Author(s)

Joshua Baethge

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

See more from Joshua Baethge
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

95°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 96º

Night 79º

3.02 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Rep. Nikki Budzinski standing next to Secretary Tom Vilsack at the Farm Progress Show.
Farm Policy
Budzinski makes case for Next Generation Fuels ActBudzinski makes case for Next Generation Fuels Act
byJoshua Baethge
Sep 6, 2023
2 Min Listen
Farm Progress America, September 6, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, September 6, 2023Farm Progress America, September 6, 2023
Sep 6, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 5, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, September 5, 2023Farm Progress America, September 5, 2023
Sep 5, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE