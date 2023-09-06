In March, Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D- Ill., joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House and Senate introducing a bill known as the Next Generation Fuels Act. The legislation would phase in higher gasoline octane levels by increasing the use of ethanol. Supporters say it would also reduce gas prices for consumers.

Following a Wednesday biofuels discussion at the Farm Progress Show, Budzinski spoke with Farm Progress policy editor Joshua Baethge about her efforts to pass the bill, and why it is getting support from both political parties.

She says the bill is a “win-win-win” because it helps corn growers, reduces the nation’s carbon footprint, and saves consumers money at the pump. According to her, most of the people she spoke with at the show were overwhelmingly support it.

“People are really excited at the Farm Progress show. I think with just the with the innovative nature of biofuels in particular and how it’s important today,” she says. “But its footprint and its importance is only going to grow into the future as we’re trying to look for climate smart technologies that are going to allow us to reduce our carbon footprint but still support our family farmers, which is so top of mind to me.”

The bill’s bipartisan nature makes her optimistic about its chances of passing this year. She notes multiple Midwestern states are already seeing the benefits the legislation would have. Now she believes lawmakers just need to go out and tell the story of how the bill will support the American agriculture economy.