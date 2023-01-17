Farm LifeCornCover CropsSoybean
West Tennessee grain and soybean conference set for Feb. 2

The conference will offer practical insights and solutions to emerging crop production.

January 17, 2023

Grain in the back of a semi-truck
Break-out sessions this year will focus on Industry updates, how to overcome farm labor hurdles, agricultural issues, alternative fertilizers, weed control, and an overview of grain bags vs. grain bins.Brent Murphree

The 2023 West Tennessee Grain & Soybean Producers Conference will be Thursday, Feb. 2nd, at the Dyer County Fairgrounds, located at 296 James H. Rice Rd, Dyersburg,

West Tennessee Grain & Soybean Producers Conference will offer some of the most practical insights and real-life solutions to emerging crop production issues; utilizing research and evidence-based data from the University of Tennessee and other land-grant colleges. This conference is also home to one of the area’s largest trade shows, showcasing dozens of industry professionals who are on hand to talk what’s new, efficient, and effective.

Conference registration and trade show will begin at 7:45 a.m.  The first educational sessions will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at lunch.  Educational break-out sessions this year will focus on Industry updates, how to overcome farm labor hurdles, agricultural issues, alternative fertilizers, weed control, and an overview of grain bags vs. grain bins. 

Once again, this years’ conference is supported and made possible by several industry partners including the Tennessee Soybean Promotion Council and the Tennessee Corn Promotion Council.

Certifications

Private Applicator Recertification training will be conducted following lunch. The cost is $25 per person to be paid on-site prior to the training. Current Tennessee Private Applicator certifications expire on June 30, 2023.

Master Row Crop, CCA, and Commercial Applicator points will be available for those in attendance. 

The West Tennessee Grain & Soybean Producers Conference is open to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability or veteran status.  Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. ag.tennessee.edu

For more information or to sponsor this year’s West Tennessee Grain & Soybean Producers Conference please contact Lindsay Stephenson, UT Extension, Haywood County, 731-772-2861, or email [email protected].

For preregistration, a copy of the agenda, and for sponsorship information please visit https://conference.utcrops.com/


Source: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

