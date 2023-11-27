Sponsored By
Support grows for Farmers Feeding the Flock projectSupport grows for Farmers Feeding the Flock project

A volunteer project supporting a foods ministry in Decatur County, Ind., is still going strong.

Tom J. Bechman

November 27, 2023

A banner that reads Farmers Feeding the Flock, displayed in front of a crop field
SPECIAL FIELDS: This banner goes up in front of one field in the Greensburg, Ind., vicinity every year. Proceeds from the field plus donations support the Bread of Life ministry. Regan Nichalson

Approaching one year ago, in the March issue of Indiana Prairie Farmer, “Local farmers feed the flock” appeared on Page 4 and online. Regan Nichalson, Columbus, Ind., then a senior student at Purdue in agricultural communication, wrote the article as a class assignment and to gain real-world experience in writing. Farmers Feeding the Flock is a volunteer effort shepherded by Merrill Smith, a purebred Berkshire breeder in Decatur County, Ind. It raises money annually that supports Bread of Life, a ministry feeding hungry people in the Greensburg, Ind., community.

“Regan talked to me for a story about Berks for another entity and mentioned needing something interesting for a story for class and Indiana Prairie Farmer,” Smith recalls. “It didn’t take me long to tell her I thought I could help her find something to write about.”

Nichalson wrote the story, and after it appeared, Smith and others received numerous inquiries from people interested in pursuing something similar in their area. That didn’t surprise him. After all, he borrowed the idea — or more correctly, was led to the idea — through someone else.

Smith read an article in an Indiana Farm Bureau publication in 2016 about farmers using proceeds from a field to support a specific charity. One of the farmers happened to be Allen Mohler, Lebanon, Ind., a fraternity brother.

“Another fraternity brother who lives here, Larry Evans, found out we were going to meet and joined us,” Smith says. “After we met, Larry offered up a field for the first year, and that’s how our project got underway.”

Continued success

Each year, Smith identifies a field someone is willing to provide for the year. Farmers Feeding the Flock raises funds through donations to cover expenses for putting out the crop.

“We ask people to donate what it costs to put out the crop for an acre,” Smith explains. “That idea wasn’t original either: A middle school student came up with it as we explained our idea to his class the very first year.

“It works well because part of our goal besides supporting Bread of Life is creating awareness about where food comes from, and how much it costs farmers to raise a crop.”

Merrill Smith standing on a stage speaking into a microphone at a podium

WELL-DESERVED THANK-YOUS: Merrill Smith, Greensburg, Ind., shares a report about another successful year for Farmers Feeding the Flock with supporters at the end-of-the-year harvest celebration recently. (Tom J. Bechman)

Both individuals and businesses donate, Smith says. Money raised through acre supporters, regular sponsorships and straight donations above what it takes to put out the crop go toward the project, as well as all proceeds from the field.

Total value raised has increased every year so far, from $25,080.94 in 2017 to $66,616.43 this year.

“It’s truly a blessing,” says Melissa Foist, executive director of Greensburg Community Bread of Life Inc. “We’ve added Garments of Grace as an extension of our program. It helps those in need of clothing for interviews for jobs, events, emergencies and more. Funds from Farmers Feeding the Flock this year will help us take another step forward with that project.”

To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit greensburgbreadoflife.com or email Foist at [email protected].

About the Author(s)

Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman is editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

