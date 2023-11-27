Approaching one year ago, in the March issue of Indiana Prairie Farmer, “Local farmers feed the flock” appeared on Page 4 and online. Regan Nichalson, Columbus, Ind., then a senior student at Purdue in agricultural communication, wrote the article as a class assignment and to gain real-world experience in writing. Farmers Feeding the Flock is a volunteer effort shepherded by Merrill Smith, a purebred Berkshire breeder in Decatur County, Ind. It raises money annually that supports Bread of Life, a ministry feeding hungry people in the Greensburg, Ind., community.

“Regan talked to me for a story about Berks for another entity and mentioned needing something interesting for a story for class and Indiana Prairie Farmer,” Smith recalls. “It didn’t take me long to tell her I thought I could help her find something to write about.”

Nichalson wrote the story, and after it appeared, Smith and others received numerous inquiries from people interested in pursuing something similar in their area. That didn’t surprise him. After all, he borrowed the idea — or more correctly, was led to the idea — through someone else.

Smith read an article in an Indiana Farm Bureau publication in 2016 about farmers using proceeds from a field to support a specific charity. One of the farmers happened to be Allen Mohler, Lebanon, Ind., a fraternity brother.

“Another fraternity brother who lives here, Larry Evans, found out we were going to meet and joined us,” Smith says. “After we met, Larry offered up a field for the first year, and that’s how our project got underway.”

Continued success

Each year, Smith identifies a field someone is willing to provide for the year. Farmers Feeding the Flock raises funds through donations to cover expenses for putting out the crop.

“We ask people to donate what it costs to put out the crop for an acre,” Smith explains. “That idea wasn’t original either: A middle school student came up with it as we explained our idea to his class the very first year.

“It works well because part of our goal besides supporting Bread of Life is creating awareness about where food comes from, and how much it costs farmers to raise a crop.”

WELL-DESERVED THANK-YOUS: Merrill Smith, Greensburg, Ind., shares a report about another successful year for Farmers Feeding the Flock with supporters at the end-of-the-year harvest celebration recently. (Tom J. Bechman)

Both individuals and businesses donate, Smith says. Money raised through acre supporters, regular sponsorships and straight donations above what it takes to put out the crop go toward the project, as well as all proceeds from the field.

Total value raised has increased every year so far, from $25,080.94 in 2017 to $66,616.43 this year.

“It’s truly a blessing,” says Melissa Foist, executive director of Greensburg Community Bread of Life Inc. “We’ve added Garments of Grace as an extension of our program. It helps those in need of clothing for interviews for jobs, events, emergencies and more. Funds from Farmers Feeding the Flock this year will help us take another step forward with that project.”

To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit greensburgbreadoflife.com or email Foist at [email protected].