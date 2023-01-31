Nebraska State FFA Convention set for March

About 6,000 Nebraska FFA members, advisors and guests will descend upon the city of Lincoln, University of Nebraska East Campus and Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Nebraska State FFA Convention, set this year for March 29-31.

Here is a schedule of events for each day:

March 29. The sea of national blue and corn gold jackets will kick things off March 29 with preliminary competitions in parliamentary procedure, creek speaking, cooperative speaking, junior public speaking, conduct of chapter meetings, employment skills, extemporaneous speaking, natural resources speaking and senior public speaking, along with agriscience fair interviews and interviews for proficiency award finalists.

State officer finalist interviews will conclude. Session 1 of the State Convention convenes at 7 p.m.

March 30. Sessions 2, 3 and 4 will all take place. Finals in cooperative speaking, creed speaking, junior public speaking, extemporaneous speaking, natural resources speaking and senior public speaking will take place, as well as the ag issue academy, Star finalist interviews, industry partner tours and the proficiency finalist dinner, along with the Living to Serve project rotations.

March 31. The last day of State Convention begins with the People in Ag poster event rotations, along with finals in employment skills, conduct of chapter meetings and parliamentary procedure. Preliminary and finals competitions take place in ag literacy and discovery speaking.

The State Degree ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In the afternoon is another industry partner tour and Star finalist reception, with everything concluding with CDE and LDE awards and the announcement of the new State FFA officer team in Session 7, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Get the full schedule and learn about the convention at neaged.org.