Nebraska State FFA Convention set for March

Nebraska State FFA Convention set for MarchNebraska State FFA Convention set for March
The full schedule of events includes competitions and awards.
January 31, 2023
About 6,000 Nebraska FFA members, advisors and guests will descend upon the city of Lincoln, University of Nebraska East Campus and Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Nebraska State FFA Convention, set this year for March 29-31.
Here is a schedule of events for each day:
March 29. The sea of national blue and corn gold jackets will kick things off March 29 with preliminary competitions in parliamentary procedure, creek speaking, cooperative speaking, junior public speaking, conduct of chapter meetings, employment skills, extemporaneous speaking, natural resources speaking and senior public speaking, along with agriscience fair interviews and interviews for proficiency award finalists.
State officer finalist interviews will conclude. Session 1 of the State Convention convenes at 7 p.m.
March 30. Sessions 2, 3 and 4 will all take place. Finals in cooperative speaking, creed speaking, junior public speaking, extemporaneous speaking, natural resources speaking and senior public speaking will take place, as well as the ag issue academy, Star finalist interviews, industry partner tours and the proficiency finalist dinner, along with the Living to Serve project rotations.
March 31. The last day of State Convention begins with the People in Ag poster event rotations, along with finals in employment skills, conduct of chapter meetings and parliamentary procedure. Preliminary and finals competitions take place in ag literacy and discovery speaking.
The State Degree ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In the afternoon is another industry partner tour and Star finalist reception, with everything concluding with CDE and LDE awards and the announcement of the new State FFA officer team in Session 7, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Get the full schedule and learn about the convention at neaged.org.
About the Author(s)
Editor, Nebraska Farmer
Curt Arens began writing about Nebraska’s farm families when he was in high school. Before joining Farm Progress as a field editor in April 2010, he had worked as a freelance farm writer for 27 years, first for newspapers and then for farm magazines, including Nebraska Farmer.
His real full-time career, however, during that same period was farming his family’s fourth generation land in northeast Nebraska. He also operated his Christmas tree farm and grew black oil sunflowers for wild birdseed. Curt continues to raise corn, soybeans and alfalfa and runs a cow-calf herd.
Curt and his wife Donna have four children, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary and Benjamin. They are active in their church and St. Rose School in Crofton, where Donna teaches and their children attend classes.
Previously, the 1986 University of Nebraska animal science graduate wrote a weekly rural life column, developed a farm radio program and wrote books about farm direct marketing and farmers markets. He received media honors from the Nebraska Forest Service, Center for Rural Affairs and Northeast Nebraska Experimental Farm Association.
He wrote about the spiritual side of farming in his 2008 book, “Down to Earth: Celebrating a Blessed Life on the Land,” garnering a Catholic Press Association award.
You May Also Like
Bulls start the week earlyJan 19, 2023
Agriculture needs sustainable intensificationJan 27, 2023
Why future corn rows may be narrowerJan 26, 2023