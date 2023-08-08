Whether competing or simply visiting the Missouri State Fair, there is something for everyone.

This year’s theme is "Where Traditions Grow." The event runs from Aug. 10-20 in Sedalia, Mo. And while many traditions stay the same, there are always a few changes.

If you are 4-H or FFA member who takes part in the beef or rabbit show, make note of these new rules or classes:

Beef. All exhibitors, except beef cattle, must bring their own bedding during the 2023 fair. Livestock exhibitors are also expected to bring their own feed — additional feed and bedding will not be available for purchase during the fair. Beef cattle exhibitors will be charged $10 per head for bedding to be paid along with entries.

Rabbits. There are a number of new classes this year. They include:

Britannia Petite — Himalayan and Tortoise Shell

Jersey Wooly — Orange

Lionhead — Smoke Pearl

Mini Rex — Sable Marten

Netherland Dwarf — Agouti Lutino and Orange Lutino

Beyond the show ring

Looking for a little more agriculture in your state fair experience? The Missouri Department of Agriculture offers a list of “don’t miss” attractions for all fairgoers:

Agriculture Building. The area showcases all the great things that make agriculture Missouri’s No. 1 industry. Experts from Missouri commodity groups and college agriculture programs, among other agriculture organizations and companies, will be present. Hams, bacon, summer sausage, apiculture, horticulture and dairy products are all on display in the building.

Missouri Grown Market. Open daily inside the Agriculture Building, this area offers fresh and nutritious products grown in the Show-Me State available for purchase.

AgVenture. This exhibit offers hands-on, kid-friendly activities exploring Missouri agriculture from farm to fork facilitated by the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

Let’s Talk Livestock. Sponsored by Tractor Supply Co., this program provides youth exhibitors opportunities to educate fairgoers about livestock production with demonstrations on topics such as showmanship, animal care and more. You can find them scattered throughout the fairgrounds, typically by the livestock barns.

Children’s Barnyard. Local FFA chapters fill the space with animals owned by their members. It offers fairgoers a chance to see and interact with livestock. In addition, Barnyard Story Time, offers young fairgoers a chance to take a seat and listen to an agriculture story book read by a state fair exhibitor or agriculture leader. The Children’s Barnyard is sponsored by The Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association,

Take some time this week, and travel to the Missouri State Fair. Make it a family tradition.