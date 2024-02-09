Kansas State to host final rodeo in Weber Arena

Every February, for 50 years, collegiate rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the nation gathered in Manhattan, Kan., to compete in the K-State Rodeo in Weber Arena.

But the 2024 rodeo will mark the last time rodeo stock will see action on the dirt in Weber Arena.

Next spring, Kansas State University is scheduled to break ground on the Global Center for Grain and Food Innovation, which will connect Weber and Call halls, where the current arena sits. The new center will also require renovations in Weber Hall, which houses much of the university’s animal sciences program.

In place of the Weber Arena facility, K-State broke ground Dec. 15 on the new Bilbrey Family Event Center, home of the Tee Jay Quarter Horses Walker Family indoor arena.

The new facility, located on the hill next to the Stanley Stout Center on the north side of the Manhattan campus, will host livestock competitions, large events and the K-State Rodeo. The project, according to K-State, will be completed by August 2025.

2024 rodeo

The 2024 K-State Rodeo is set for Feb. 15-18. Tickets for the rodeo will be available by presale only, at five ticket locations in Manhattan: Call Hall Dairy Bar; YeeHaw Outfitters; Outpost Western Store; Bomgaars; and Tractor Supply Co.

R bar B in Topeka and Tractor Supply in Junction City will also be preselling tickets.

Feb. 15 will be a special night set aside for students and alumni, with admission for students and alumni set for $10, and for all other adults $15. The Feb. 16 rodeo is slated to be the Cancer Awareness Pink Night, with attendees encouraged to wear pink in support. The Feb. 17 rodeo will be the Pack Weber with Purple Night, with everyone encouraged to wear their purple pride. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.

On Feb. 17, don’t miss the Special Needs Rodeo starting at noon, and stay for the Kids Day Rodeo at 1 p.m., where children ages 12 and younger can get in free with the donation of one canned good and a ticketed adult. There’s also an Alumni and Friends Reunion set for 4 to 6 p.m. at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in Manhattan.

The Feb. 18 final performance will be at 1 p.m., and it will be the Fort Riley Military Appreciation Day.

Find more information at kstaterodeoclub.com.