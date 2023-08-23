Missouri Ruralist logo

FFA member exits Missouri State Fair Swine ShowFFA member exits Missouri State Fair Swine Show

State Fair Stories: It’s not just livestock at the state fair; FFA members bring in the crops.

Mindy Ward

August 23, 2023

2 Min Read
Brylee Williams smiles as she holds her swine close
DRIVE HOME: Brylee Williams of the Princeton FFA chapter competed in the Missouri State Fair FFA on-hoof market barrow competition Aug. 11 in Sedalia, Mo. She will leave the ring this year and travel to Texas A&M. Photos by Mindy Ward

FFA members took their projects to this year’s Missouri State Fair. For some, it was their first time as an FFA member. For others, it was their last.

Final farewell for hog exhibitor

Brylee Williams drives her crossbred market barrow back to the pen in the Swine Building at the Missouri State Fair. It is likely the last time the Princeton FFA member will walk through the show ring.

“This is my last year,” she said. “I think my dad’s going to try to convince me to do it one more year, but I’m going to Texas A&M next year, so it is going to be kind of hard.”

The decision is hard for Williams. She’s been showing sheep and hogs at the Missouri State Fair since she was 2 years old. Now she is 20.

“The most rewarding part, I think, is the opportunity to meet a lot of people from Missouri and out of state as well,” she explained. “I have made a lot of connections, and that helped me. The family that you create in this barn and everything that you do, it's not necessarily what you win, it's who you meet.”

Fresh for FFA competition

Straight from her family’s farm in Atlanta, Mo., Bella Baker’s alfalfa is pushing her chapter closer to winning the FFA Sweepstakes Award at the Missouri State Fair.

“My FFA chapter is really big into bringing as much as we can to the state fair,” she said. “We live in an area where there's tons of crops and grasses, so we bring it all together and try to win the sweepstakes.”

CROPS ARE KING: Atlanta FFA member Bella Baker took a piece of her family’s farm with her to the Missouri State Fair this year. She entered alfalfa and corn in the FFA Building. Her alfalfa received Reserve Grand Champion honors. As a celebration, Baker plans to dine on a steak sandwich from the Missouri Beef House during the fair.

The Atlanta FFA chapter entered about 25 projects. Two, including Baker’s alfalfa, earned Reserve Grand Champion honors. She also brought corn from the family’s row crop and cattle operation.

This is her first year in FFA. “I’m proud of my projects,” she said. “This is a really big deal for me as a freshman.”

While a novice in FFA, this is not Baker’s first time at the Missouri State Fair.

“I was here even before I was born,” said the 15-year-old, who also exhibits in the 4-H building. “I love it. I like being in the FFA, meeting people and networking with others from around the state who have similar interests as mine.”

ICYMI: Click here for stories from Missouri 4-H members exhibiting at the 2023 Missouri State Fair.

Read more about:

Missouri State FairFFA

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

See more from Mindy Ward
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

69°F

Mostly Cloudy
weather-icon

Day 82º

Night 68º

9.22 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, August 23, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 23, 2023Farm Progress America, August 23, 2023
Aug 23, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 22, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 22, 2023Farm Progress America, August 22, 2023
Aug 22, 2023
Farm Progres Show
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, Aug. 21, 2023Farm Progress America, Aug. 21, 2023
Aug 21, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE