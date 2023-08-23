FFA members took their projects to this year’s Missouri State Fair. For some, it was their first time as an FFA member. For others, it was their last.

Final farewell for hog exhibitor

Brylee Williams drives her crossbred market barrow back to the pen in the Swine Building at the Missouri State Fair. It is likely the last time the Princeton FFA member will walk through the show ring.

“This is my last year,” she said. “I think my dad’s going to try to convince me to do it one more year, but I’m going to Texas A&M next year, so it is going to be kind of hard.”

The decision is hard for Williams. She’s been showing sheep and hogs at the Missouri State Fair since she was 2 years old. Now she is 20.

“The most rewarding part, I think, is the opportunity to meet a lot of people from Missouri and out of state as well,” she explained. “I have made a lot of connections, and that helped me. The family that you create in this barn and everything that you do, it's not necessarily what you win, it's who you meet.”

Fresh for FFA competition

Straight from her family’s farm in Atlanta, Mo., Bella Baker’s alfalfa is pushing her chapter closer to winning the FFA Sweepstakes Award at the Missouri State Fair.

“My FFA chapter is really big into bringing as much as we can to the state fair,” she said. “We live in an area where there's tons of crops and grasses, so we bring it all together and try to win the sweepstakes.”

CROPS ARE KING: Atlanta FFA member Bella Baker took a piece of her family’s farm with her to the Missouri State Fair this year. She entered alfalfa and corn in the FFA Building. Her alfalfa received Reserve Grand Champion honors. As a celebration, Baker plans to dine on a steak sandwich from the Missouri Beef House during the fair.

The Atlanta FFA chapter entered about 25 projects. Two, including Baker’s alfalfa, earned Reserve Grand Champion honors. She also brought corn from the family’s row crop and cattle operation.

This is her first year in FFA. “I’m proud of my projects,” she said. “This is a really big deal for me as a freshman.”

While a novice in FFA, this is not Baker’s first time at the Missouri State Fair.

“I was here even before I was born,” said the 15-year-old, who also exhibits in the 4-H building. “I love it. I like being in the FFA, meeting people and networking with others from around the state who have similar interests as mine.”

ICYMI: Click here for stories from Missouri 4-H members exhibiting at the 2023 Missouri State Fair.