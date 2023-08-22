For many young people, their first interaction with agriculture or the Missouri State Fair is by joining 4-H. Whether large projects such as livestock, or others in the arts, members are proud to exhibit at the Missouri State Fair.

During their days at the fair, they share their stories with fairgoers and make memories with fellow 4-H’ers. For some, exhibiting at the Missouri State Fair becomes much more: It turns into a tradition.

Cattle showman raises beef from fair to fork

With one hand on the halter and the other on the show stick, Delanden Edwards led his Angus bull calf into the Missouri State Fair Coliseum for the championship drive. Those in the ring with him, both animals and humans, are more than twice his age. While his young bull calf that was born March 2 won his class, it came up short during this outing.

The placing does not deter the Wright City 4-H’er. This is the second year Edwards has exhibited cattle at the state fair. He says it is a fun experience. “This year, I have two bulls and two heifers,” the Camp Branch 4-H member says.

The state fair is all about family. His dad, Duke Edwards, and mom, Michelle Case, are ringside to cheer him on. The Edwards family raises livestock in Warren County, but they work with Green Gate Harris Farm out of Wentzville, Mo., when it comes to exhibiting purebred Angus cattle. It is like an extended livestock family.

However, like any young 4-H member, for Delanden, raising cattle is about two things: “I get money, and I get to eat it,” he says.

Crafty 4-H’er shares passion with youth

Weaved together with a crochet hook, the fuchsia, teal and beige afghan blanket sits on display at the Missouri State Fair 4-H Building. It is the handiwork of 14-year-old Sadie Jackson of Scotland County.

“I looked up afghan patterns on YouTube,” the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club member said. “I found this one and followed the directions. I like how it turned out.”

HOOKED ON 4-H: Sadie Jackson crocheted her way to the Missouri State Fair. The Northeast Missouri 4-H ambassador loves the organization and competing. She admits to getting ideas from perusing the 4-H Building during the fair. Her favorite treat on the fairgrounds is the chocolate milk at the Missouri Farm Bureau building.

Jackson is no stranger to finding items with her name on them in the building. She also has a sewing project on display. This is her seventh year in 4-H, and in six of those, she earned the right to showcase her work. In Missouri, 4-H projects must compete and win at the county fair to advance to the Missouri State Fair.

This year, Jackson spends most of her time at the state fair serving as the Northeast District Missouri 4-H ambassador. Elected during the annual Teen Conference, she represents her region of the state by answering questions in the 4-H Building, as well as distributing ribbons during livestock events. “I just help out wherever I’m needed,” she added. “The fair has always been fun for me.”

First-year fun in poultry barn

Jerrett Pate strolled up and down the poultry barn aisles before stopping in front of a wire cage with a large New Hampshire red rooster inside. “This one placed first in his class,” the Randolph County 4-H’er said. It was a big win for the first-time Missouri State Fair exhibitor from Cairo, but not his only win.

Pate, a member of the Neighborly Community 4-H Club, also entered a Leghorn rooster, Leghorn hen and Blue Breasted Old English Red rooster, all of which won first place in their classes during the Missouri State Fair Poultry Show. This is his second year raising chickens as a 4-H project.

“I enjoy taking care of them,” he said. “They are fun to have around.”

ROOSTER REINS: It’s the first time at the Missouri State Fair for Jerrett Pate of Cairo, Mo. He took a few roosters and a hen to compete in the 4-H Poultry Show. He earned blue ribbons on all. While he enjoys showing them, he pivots away from eating chicken while at the fair. Pate admits to dining on cheeseburgers from the Missouri Beef House. “Those are just awesome,” he says.

Raising quality birds is only one aspect of the competition. Pate competed in showmanship at the state fair as well.

To prepare for the event, he studied his breed standards. At the fair, he stands with a judge. “The judge will ask you a variety of questions about your bird and any disqualifications,” he said. Pate earned second place this year.

“It’s been really fun at the fair,” he added.