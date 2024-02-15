February 15, 2024
At Prairie Farmer, we love visiting farms and farmers across the state. Often, behind many farmers is a loyal and furry four-legged companion, greeting us with a smile and wagging tail. To recognize the special role that “man’s best friend” plays on the farm, we created the Prairie Farmer Favorite Farm Dog Contest.
The contest began in 2000 and has continued to celebrate winning dogs ever since — like Koda in 2023, Bahia in 2022, Ace in 2021 and Bailey in 2020. So, for 2024, send us your farm dogs!
Entries for the 2024 Prairie Farmer Favorite Farm Dog Contest are now open. To enter, send the following to [email protected]:
the best photo of your farm dog
150 words or less about your faithful companion
your name, address and phone number
your dog’s name, age and breed
Owners of the winning dog will receive:
a photo shoot with Prairie Farmer of their dog on the farm in action
a feature story in the May digital issue of Prairie Farmer
a 16-by-20-inch Modern Metals wall art of their favorite farm dog photo
a cash prize: $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place
Winners will be selected through a combination of online voting and staff selection, based on the dog’s utility, companionship, work ethic and value as a family member. Entries will close March 15 at 11:59 p.m.
