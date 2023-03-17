7 ag stories you can’t miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

What recent bank failures mean for farmers

Market analyst Jacqueline Holland summarizes how regulatory failures triggered the current crisis. When it comes to agriculture, Holland says the banking system is safe, and this event should not be cause for any panic in Farm Country. However, it does serve as an opportunity to improve your financial acumen and take a closer look at the financial institutions that support your business. – Farm Futures

Safety tips for anhydrous ammonia

Would you know what to do if the rim of an anhydrous wagon fell off as you went through town? It happened to an Indiana farmworker recently, and it’s important to reduce the odds for these situations – and know how to react if they do. Here are 13 tips for anyone working with or around anhydrous ammonia. – Indiana Prairie Farmer

Ethanol advocates welcome bipartisan E15 bill

A bipartisan coalition of senators and representatives introduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act to legalize year-round E15 sales across the country. Current Clean Air Act rules prohibit E15 sales from June to September due to concerns that the higher evaporation rate in warm weather contributes to air pollution. – Farm Progress

Tyson to shut two U.S. chicken plants

Tyson Foods announced Tuesday it will close two U.S. chicken plants in Virginia and Arkansas with nearly 1,700 workers on May 12. Chicken demand will shift to other plants as part of a strategy to utilize the full capacity of each of its facilities. Tyson said workers losing their jobs could apply for positions at other company facilities. – Reuters

Southern states seek solutions to feral hogs

Feral Hogs cause an estimated $1.5 billion in economic damages annually across the United States. Louisiana State University AgCenter researcher Glen Gentry along with the LSU Department of Chemistry is working on a bait and delivery system to help reduce the population of feral hogs. Other states are also investing in solutions. Learn more about the research. – Southeast Farm Press

Rail merger’s impact on ag

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board approved the acquisition of Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCS) by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) on Wednesday. Wheat industry advocates say the approval was granted without regard for the consequences on agriculture shippers. Others say the merger could result in enhanced marketing opportunities as well as better access to new geographic regions. – Farm Progress

Commodity Classic offers look at latest ag equipment

Farmers from across the country had a chance to relive their childhood of farming on the living room carpet as tractors, combines and crop inputs were on display indoors at this year’s Commodity Classic 2023. See some of the highlights of this year’s event from the electric ethanol concept SUV to NASA’s DIY hand-held spectrometer. – Missouri Ruralist