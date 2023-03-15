Missouri Ruralist logo

Commodity Classic offers look at latest in ag equipment, tech

See RFA’s first flex-fuel plug-in hybrid electric Ford Escape and other scenes from last week’s event.

Mindy Ward

March 15, 2023

15 Slides
combine platform head from Case IH on display at 2023 Commodity Classic

Photos by Mindy Ward

Farmers from across the country had a chance to relive their childhood of farming on the living room carpet as tractors, combines and crop inputs were on display indoors at this year’s Commodity Classic 2023.

More than 10,000 farmers walked through the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., during the first week of March. Commodity Classic reported that overall registration was up 28% over last year’s event in New Orleans.

George Goblish, a Minnesota farmer and co-chair of the 2023 Commodity Classic, said that America’s farmers attend Commodity Classic because it allows them to share their passion for agriculture and thirst for knowledge. Learning sessions, the trade show and meetings comprise the three-day event.

“We’re all interested in how we can make our farms more profitable,” Goblish added. “Learning little improvements we can make to help save money down the line really adds to the value of attending Commodity Classic.”

For the past 27 years, Commodity Classic has been presented annually by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Click through the above photo gallery to see some of the highlights of this year’s event from the electric ethanol concept SUV to NASA’s DIY hand-held spectrometer.

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

