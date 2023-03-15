Commodity Classic offers look at latest in ag equipment, tech

Farmers from across the country had a chance to relive their childhood of farming on the living room carpet as tractors, combines and crop inputs were on display indoors at this year’s Commodity Classic 2023.

More than 10,000 farmers walked through the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., during the first week of March. Commodity Classic reported that overall registration was up 28% over last year’s event in New Orleans.

George Goblish, a Minnesota farmer and co-chair of the 2023 Commodity Classic, said that America’s farmers attend Commodity Classic because it allows them to share their passion for agriculture and thirst for knowledge. Learning sessions, the trade show and meetings comprise the three-day event.

“We’re all interested in how we can make our farms more profitable,” Goblish added. “Learning little improvements we can make to help save money down the line really adds to the value of attending Commodity Classic.”

For the past 27 years, Commodity Classic has been presented annually by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Click through the above photo gallery to see some of the highlights of this year’s event from the electric ethanol concept SUV to NASA’s DIY hand-held spectrometer.