Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Cover crop seed costs to increase

Most of the cool-season cover crop seed that will be planted this fall is currently growing on seed farms. But droughty conditions and fewer acres will likely mean tighter supplies and higher prices for rye, triticale and vetch. The owner of a Nebraska seed company predicts retail prices for cereal rye and other cover crops will increase, on average, 10% to 12% compared to last year. – American Agriculturist

U.S. grain trader Bunge buys Viterra

Bunge Ltd. agreed to buy Glencore Plc-backed Viterra for $8.2 billion in stock and cash, creating a trading giant capable of competing with the world’s biggest agricultural players. The merger will offer a way for Glencore to unlock value from the company’s 49.99% stake in Viterra, which has limited synergies with its wider metals, mining and trading operations. – Bloomberg

Battle over Prop 12 continues

Republican governors from 11 states are calling on Congress to allow pork producers to bypass California’s Proposition 12. The governors would like to see the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression Act re-introduced this congressional session. The bill would restricted state and local governments from imposing agricultural laws or standards on items produced in other states and prohibit states from enacting additional requirements to existing federal law or to state laws where products are produced. –Farm Progress

Walmart to build $257m case-ready beef facility

Walmart has announced it is building its first-ever fully owned and operated case-ready beef facility in Olathe, Kansas. The plant is set to open in 2025 and will process Angus cuts, supplied by Sustainable Beef LLC, into case-ready beef products such as steaks and roasts to be sold in Midwest Walmart stores. – BEEF

AFBF signs fifth right-to-repair MOU with CLAAS

The American Farm Bureau Federation signed a memorandum of understanding with CLAAS of America, providing more farmers and ranchers the right to repair their own farm equipment. The MOU follows similar agreements AFBF entered with John Deere, CNH Industrial Brands, AGCO and Kubota. Combined, the five MOUs cover approximately three quarters of the agricultural machinery sold in the United States. – American Farm Bureau Federation

USDA accepts 1 million acres of CRP

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA is accepting more than 1 million acres in this year’s Conservation Reserve Program general signup. Offers for new land totaled about 295,000 acres, and producers submitted re-enrollment offers for 891,000 expiring acres. Total CRP acres will continue to climb once FSA accepts acres from the Grassland CRP signup, which closed May 26. – Farm Service Agency

EPA delays renewable volume obligations announcement

The EPA and Growth Energy agreed to a one-week extension of the deadline for EPA to release its Renewable Fuel Standard proposal outlining final biofuel blending requirements for the next three years. EPA will now announce its final Renewable Volume Obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard on June 21. – Farm Progress