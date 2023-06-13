Farm Progress

Merger creates a trader big enough to take on Cargill and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Bloomberg

June 13, 2023

Viterra grain facility
Bloomberg

By Jasmine NgJun

U.S. agribusiness Bunge Ltd. agreed to buy Glencore Plc-backed Viterra for $8.2 billion in stock and cash, creating a trading giant capable of competing with the world’s biggest agricultural players.

Viterra shareholders will eventually own about 30% of the combined business after the transaction, the companies said in a joint statement. Roughly 75% of the payment would be made in Bunge stock, and another 25%, or $2 billion, in cash. The deal was unanimously approved by the boards of Bunge and Viterra. 

Combining the two will create a trader big enough to take on the industry’s elite: Minneapolis-based Cargill Inc. and Chicago’s Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. The deal is the culmination of Bunge Chief Executive Officer Greg Heckman’s transformation of the once troubled St. Louis-based crop trader into a cash-rich oilseeds champion. 

Bunge will assume $9.8 billion of Viterra debt. It also plans to repurchase $2 billion of its own stock. After the buyback, Viterra shareholders will own 33% of the merged company. 

Bunge building

Bunge headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Glencore shares jumped as much as 4.1% in London. Bunge dropped about 3.2% in pre-market trading. 

For most of its existence, Bunge was primarily a crop merchant. Its expansion to the Americas saw it become the B in the storied ABCD quartet of trading houses that dominated agricultural markets, which also includes Louis-Dreyfus Co.

Related:Glencore’s Viterra in merger talks with grain rival Bunge

After a wrong-way bet on soybean prices resulted in a surprise quarterly loss in 2018, Heckman took the helm at Bunge, cutting costs, selling under-performing businesses and focusing on risk management. The company has also benefited from the market turmoil and volatility caused by the war in Ukraine, while a boom in renewable diesel has helped underpin profits.

The merger will offer a way for Glencore CEO Gary Nagle to unlock value from the company’s 49.99% stake in Viterra, which has limited synergies with its wider metals, mining and trading operations. 

Glencore has flirted with the idea of a deal with Bunge on and off for years. In 2017, it approached Bunge about a friendly takeover, but was publicly rebuffed.

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

