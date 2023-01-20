7 ag stories you can't miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Farm Futures releases 2023 acreage projections

The battle for acres is already underway! This year a surge in projected wheat acres and pricey inputs will likely keep a lid on corn and soybean acreage. Farm Futures readers indicated that 2023 corn and soybean sowings will increase, but only minimally compared to past projections for this time of year due in large part to shrinking profit margins for both crops. Learn more about Farm Futures acreage projections. – Farm Futures

Ag groups sue over WOTUS rule

Representatives from 17 industries have filed a lawsuit attempting to overturn the Biden administration’s new Waters of the United States rule. EPA announced the new definition on Dec. 30, 2022, which is strikingly similar to the WOTUS designation in place before 2015. The timing of the new WOTUS rule is seen by many as a Biden administration attempt to get ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the Sackett case.– Farm Progress

Republicans announce House Agriculture Committee members

The House Republican Steering Committee announced its recommendations for GOP members to serve on the House Agriculture Committee, including 15 returning members and 12 new ones. The steering committee’s recommendations are subject to House Republican Conference approval. Meet the new members. – Farm Progress

Company announces ambitious methane reduction plan

Danone, a leading food company and one of the world’s largest dairy companies, announced a global action plan to reduce methane emissions from its fresh milk supply chain by 30% by 2030. Danone is the first food company to set a methane reduction target and align with the Global Methane Pledge launched at COP26. The company will report on its emissions as part of its extra financial disclosure. – Feedstuffs

New Big Bud tractor coming to market

Big Equipment Company has partnered with Rome Agriculture and Construction Equipment to build a new Big Bud tractor to be released in March. The 2023 640 Big Bud will house Caterpillar drive components and have a horsepower range of 640-750 HP. A primary objective of the project is to offer a tractor that can be repaired by farmers without restrictions. – Big Equipment Co.

Storms damage California strawberries

Much of California is drying out this week after three weeks of intense storms that caused debris flows and extensive flooding. California strawberry farmers have suffered up to $200 million in damage from wind, rain and floods that have devastated 1,840 acres. Erosion washed away an estimated 350 acres, and another 1,490 acres are awaiting flood waters to recede. – Western Farm Press

USDA seeks comments on animal disease traceability regulations

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is proposing to amend animal disease traceability regulations and require electronic identification for interstate movement of certain cattle and bison. APHIS is also proposing to revise and clarify record requirements. The changes would strengthen the ability to quickly respond to significant animal disease outbreaks. – BEEF