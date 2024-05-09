Prairie Farmer Logo

Dicamba: They’re not kidding about the paperwork

With U.S. EPA’s existing stocks order in place, here’s what farmers need to know to apply dicamba in-season in 2024.

Holly Spangler, Senior Editor, Prairie Farmer

May 9, 2024

2 Min Read
soybean plant showing signs of damage from dicamba
PAPERWORK: This year more than ever, it’s important for farmers to fill out the forms as required by labels on each of the three over-the-top dicamba products. Holly Spangler

It’s been a big year for dicamba.

First, a court vacated registrations. Then U.S. EPA said folks could still sell what was already on hand. Now farmers are looking at a new climate for application in 2024, and one where agencies are following the rules to a T.

KJ Johnson, executive director of the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, has real advice for farmers: Fill out the record-keeping sheets for each dicamba product. Don’t forget them. Don’t skip questions. Johnson says if you are turned in to the Illinois Department of Agriculture on a misuse complaint and your forms are incomplete, it’s an automatic $750 fine.

“There’s no way to successfully appeal something you didn’t do,” Johnson adds. A lot of other products might get a paperwork pass, but not dicamba. And not in 2024.

Links to those forms:

Bayer XtendiMax

BASF Engenia

Syngenta Tavium

Here’s a look at 2024 for dicamba, plus more dates to remember:

Feb. 6. The District of Arizona vacated the 2020 registrations for three over-the-top dicamba products, including Bayer XtendiMax, BASF Engenia and Syngenta Tavium. That meant those products were no longer registered and it was unlawful to sell or distribute them, except to the extent EPA authorizes.

Feb. 14. Enter EPA, which issued an existing stocks order for those products. That means the agency will allow distributors to sell products for the 2024 growing season that were already on hand by Feb. 6.

May 13. According to the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, this is the last day for sale or distribution by co-ops, commercial distributors, or anyone else already in possession.

June 12. In Illinois, this is the last day to apply existing stocks, or V4 soybean growth stage — whichever comes first. That’s a big deal this year, as rains continue falling and planting is delayed. Don’t look for an extension like Illinois farmers received in 2019, because of how the label is written today. Johnson says it won’t happen.

Read more about:

Dicamba

About the Author(s)

Holly Spangler

Holly Spangler

Senior Editor, Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Holly Spangler has covered Illinois agriculture for more than two decades, bringing meaningful production agriculture experience to the magazine’s coverage. She currently serves as editor of Prairie Farmer magazine and Executive Editor for Farm Progress, managing editorial staff at six magazines throughout the eastern Corn Belt. She began her career with Prairie Farmer just before graduating from the University of Illinois in agricultural communications.

An award-winning writer and photographer, Holly is past president of the American Agricultural Editors Association. In 2015, she became only the 10th U.S. agricultural journalist to earn the Writer of Merit designation and is a five-time winner of the top writing award for editorial opinion in U.S. agriculture. She was named an AAEA Master Writer in 2005. In 2011, Holly was one of 10 recipients worldwide to receive the IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Ag Journalism award. She currently serves on the Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation, the U of I Agricultural Communications Advisory committee, and is an advisory board member for the U of I College of ACES Research Station at Monmouth. Her work in agricultural media has been recognized by the Illinois Soybean Association, Illinois Corn, Illinois Council on Agricultural Education and MidAmerica Croplife Association.

Holly and her husband, John, farm in western Illinois where they raise corn, soybeans and beef cattle on 2,500 acres. Their operation includes 125 head of commercial cows in a cow/calf operation. The family farm includes John’s parents and their three children.

Holly frequently speaks to a variety of groups and organizations, sharing the heart, soul and science of agriculture. She and her husband are active in state and local farm organizations. They serve with their local 4-H and FFA programs, their school district, and are active in their church's youth and music ministries.

See more from Holly Spangler
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

52°F

Partly Sunny
weather-icon

Day 69º

Night 52º

8.43 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, May 9, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, May 9, 2024
Farm Progress America, May 9, 2024

May 9, 2024

Farm Progress America, May
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, May 8, 2024
Farm Progress America, May 8, 2024

May 8, 2024

Farm Progress America, May 7, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, May 7, 2024
Farm Progress America, May 7, 2024

May 7, 2024

Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE