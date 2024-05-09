Dicamba: They’re not kidding about the paperwork

It’s been a big year for dicamba.

First, a court vacated registrations. Then U.S. EPA said folks could still sell what was already on hand. Now farmers are looking at a new climate for application in 2024, and one where agencies are following the rules to a T.

KJ Johnson, executive director of the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, has real advice for farmers: Fill out the record-keeping sheets for each dicamba product. Don’t forget them. Don’t skip questions. Johnson says if you are turned in to the Illinois Department of Agriculture on a misuse complaint and your forms are incomplete, it’s an automatic $750 fine.

“There’s no way to successfully appeal something you didn’t do,” Johnson adds. A lot of other products might get a paperwork pass, but not dicamba. And not in 2024.

Links to those forms:

• Bayer XtendiMax

• BASF Engenia

• Syngenta Tavium

Here’s a look at 2024 for dicamba, plus more dates to remember:

Feb. 6. The District of Arizona vacated the 2020 registrations for three over-the-top dicamba products, including Bayer XtendiMax, BASF Engenia and Syngenta Tavium. That meant those products were no longer registered and it was unlawful to sell or distribute them, except to the extent EPA authorizes.

Feb. 14. Enter EPA, which issued an existing stocks order for those products. That means the agency will allow distributors to sell products for the 2024 growing season that were already on hand by Feb. 6.

May 13. According to the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, this is the last day for sale or distribution by co-ops, commercial distributors, or anyone else already in possession.

June 12. In Illinois, this is the last day to apply existing stocks, or V4 soybean growth stage — whichever comes first. That’s a big deal this year, as rains continue falling and planting is delayed. Don’t look for an extension like Illinois farmers received in 2019, because of how the label is written today. Johnson says it won’t happen.