USDA survey to measure financial well-being of Michigan farmersUSDA survey to measure financial well-being of Michigan farmers

The results will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs.

December 18, 2023

A farmer and a grain buyer look over documents in a field
SURVEY: NASS will reach out to more than 40,000 producers nationwide, including more than 700 in Michigan between January and April, asking producers to provide in-depth information about their operating revenues, production costs and household characteristics. Peter Garrard Beck/Getty Images

Beginning in January, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will spend several weeks gathering information about farm economics and production practices from farmers across Michigan, as the agency conducts the third and final phase of the 2023 Agricultural Resource Management Survey.

A joint effort between NASS and USDA’s Economic Research Service, the ARMS data influences national and state policymaking decisions, says Marlo D. Johnson, regional director of USDA-NASS, Great Lakes Region.

In addition, ARMS data is used to calculate the farm-sector portion of the gross domestic product. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs and returns for 13 principal commodities on a rotating basis.

“ARMS is the only survey that measures the current financial well-being of Michigan producers and their households as a whole,” Johnson says. “The results of this survey will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs that affect Michigan farms and farm families.”

In an effort to obtain the most accurate data, NASS will reach out to more than 40,000 producers nationwide, including more than 700 in Michigan between January and April. The survey asks producers to provide in-depth information about their operating revenues, production costs and household characteristics.

The 2023 ARMS survey in Michigan includes two special versions of the questionnaire focused on farm costs and returns for oat and soybean producers. The survey also includes questions on conservation practices, farm and household finances, and off-farm employment.

In January, interviewers will begin reaching out to farmers who have not yet responded by mail or online, helping producers to complete the questionnaire to support sound agricultural decision-making, Johnson says.

In addition to producing accurate information, NASS has strong safeguards in place to protect the confidentiality of all farmers who respond to its surveys. The agency will only publish data in an aggregate form, ensuring the confidentiality of all responses and that no individual respondent or operation can be identified.

The expense data gathered in ARMS will be published in the annual Farm Production Expenditures report on July 26. That report and others are available at nass.usda.gov/publications. More reports based on ARMS data and more information about ARMS are available at ers.usda.gov/arms.

Source: NASS

