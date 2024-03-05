March 5, 2024
The University of California’s Ag Legacy Symposium is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at the Sierra Valley Grange Hall in Vinton, Calif., in Plumas County near the Nevada state line.
The sessions will seek to prepare agribusinesses for transition to the next generation, covering legal aspects, financial topics, political factors, family dynamics and real-life scenarios, according to UC Cooperative Extension.
This symposium is designed for those who need to kickstart their estate plan, those with plans under development or those looking to refine their plan.
Registration is $25 or $300 for a display booth. The fee includes lunch, morning refreshments and workshop materials.
For information, contact Kasey DeAtley at [email protected] or 530-828-4318.
