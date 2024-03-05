Sponsored By
Western Farm Press Logo

Symposium to focus on farm succession

Event to be held March 16 in Vinton, Calif.

Farm Press Staff

March 5, 2024

1 Min Read
Event to be held March 16 in Vinton, Calif.
Ag Legacy Symposium to focus on successionUSDA ARS

The University of California’s Ag Legacy Symposium is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at the Sierra Valley Grange Hall in Vinton, Calif., in Plumas County near the Nevada state line.

The sessions will seek to prepare agribusinesses for transition to the next generation, covering legal aspects, financial topics, political factors, family dynamics and real-life scenarios, according to UC Cooperative Extension.

This symposium is designed for those who need to kickstart their estate plan, those with plans under development or those looking to refine their plan.

Registration is $25 or $300 for a display booth. The fee includes lunch, morning refreshments and workshop materials.

For information, contact Kasey DeAtley at [email protected] or 530-828-4318.

About the Author(s)

Farm Press Staff

Farm Press Staff

See more from Farm Press Staff
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

36°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 45º

Night 40º

11.02 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, March 4, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 4, 2023
Farm Progress America, March 4, 2023

Mar 4, 2024

Farm Progress America, March 1, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 1, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 1, 2024

Mar 1, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 29, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 29, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 29, 2024

Feb 29, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE