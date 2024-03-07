Sponsored By
Kansas Farmer Logo

Land sales pick up in first quarter of 2024

Kansas agricultural land continues to be in good demand across the state.

Jennifer M. Latzke

March 7, 2024

5 Min Read
Kansas land sales
LAND SALES: Kansas land sales picked up through the first quarter of 2024.

Kansas bidders were enthusiastic through the first quarter of 2024 for agricultural land. Here is a look at some recent land sales:

Washington County. About 900 acres of cropland, Conservation Reserve Program and pastureland, located southeast of Hanover, Kan., sold at auction Jan. 27.

Tract 1 was 134 acres, with 111 acres of cropland and the balance in wasteland, which sold for $4,850 per acre. Tract 2 was 157 acres of cropland and some hunting land, which sold for $5,670 per acre. Tract 3 was 157 acres, with 132 in cropland and the balance in CRP and pasture, and it sold for $7,450 per acre. Tract 4 was 151 acres, with 120 in cropland and the balance in CRP and pasture, and it sold for $6,290 per acre.

Tract 5 was 157 acres, with 47 acres in cropland and 110 acres in pasture, and it sold for $3,025 per acre. And Tract 6 was 145 acres, with 113 acres in cropland and the balance in hunting or recreational land, and it sold for $5,586 per acre. The seller was the Raymond & Anne Feldkamp Family Trust. The sale was handled by Midwest Land & Home.

Russell County. About 880 acres of Russell County grass and cropland, including royalty production, sold at auction Feb. 27. The land sold in four tracts, all located south of Paradise, Kan. The farm featured good water and productive land, all located on good county roads with access. And the pasture ground featured new fencing.

Tract 1 was 80 acres of crops and grassland, and it sold for $4,900 per acre. Tract 2 was about 320 acres of grassland and sold for $2,300 per acre. Tract 3 was 126 acres of crops and 183 acres of grassland and sold for $1,800 per acre. And Tract 4 was 96 acres of cropland and 62 acres of grassland and sold for $1,700. The seller was Strecker Farms LLC. The sale was handled by Farm & Ranch Realty Inc., Colby, Kan.

Rawlins County. About 720 acres of irrigated and dryland cropland, located north of McDonald, Kan., was sold at auction March 1. Tract 1 was 122 acres of irrigated land with 111 acres of dryland cropland, with three wells for a total of 260 acre-feet of allocation, and a 2021 Valley 7-tower sprinkler. It sold for $5,900 per acre.

Tract 2 was 160 acres of dryland and sold for $3,500 per acre. And Tract 3 was 314 acres of dryland that sold for $2,900 per acre. The seller was the Verna E. Poore Revocable Trust. Farm & Ranch Realty Inc., Colby, Kan., handled the sale.

Finney and Kearny counties. About 400 acres of cropland with gas production, located in Finney and Kearney counties, sold at auction Jan. 30.

Tract 1, located northeast of Garden City, Kan., in Finney County, was 80 acres of cropland with wheat and sorghum basis that sold for $2,600 per acre. Tract 2, located in Kearny County, directly west of Lakin, Kan., along U.S. Highway 50, was 155 acres of cropland with wheat and sorghum basis, and it sold for $2,900 per acre.

Tract 3, also west of Lakin in Kearny County, was 160 acres of cropland with gas production, and it sold for $3,100 per acre. The Wilson Family Trust was the seller. Farm & Ranch Realty Inc. handled the sale.

Phillips County. About 320 acres of cropland and grass with royalty production located south of Phillipsburg, Kan., sold at auction Jan. 16. The half-section was split into two tracts, with Tract 1 about 165 acres of cropland with about 6 acres of grass, and Tract 2 140 acres of grass with about 6 acres of cropland.

There were two producing oil wells and two injecting wells on each tract, with all of the seller’s interest transferring to the buyers. Tract 1 sold for $2,400 per acre, and Tract 2 sold for $1,900 per acre. Peat LLC was the seller. Farm & Ranch Realty Inc. handled the sale.

Marshall County. About 315 acres of cropland, including some wooded wildlife acres, located northeast of Beattie, Kan., sold at auction Jan. 12. Both tracts included some wooded and CRP acres along Robidoux Creek ideal for wildlife and turkey hunting.

Tract 1 was 157 total acres, with 111 acres of cropland and the balance in wildlife acres and sold for $8,503 per acre. Tract 2 was 158 acres with 97 acres of cropland and the balance in wildlife acres, and it sold for $5,735 per acre. The seller was the Harley & Elaine Keller Trust. The sale was handled by Midwest Land & Home.

In a separate auction Feb. 23, 315 acres of cropland and waterways, located 8 miles west of Frankfort, Kan., sold for $7,050 per acre. The seller was the United Presbyterian Church of Blue Rapids, Kan. Midwest Land & Home handled the sale.

Linn County. About 214 acres of farmland and hunting ground, south of Blue Mound, Kan., sold at auction Dec. 6.

Tract 1 was 55 acres of cropland and 23 acres of grass and timber. Tract 2 was about 120 acres of cropland and 15 acres of grass and timber. The two tracts sold for an average of $3,926 per acre. The sellers were Solomon Properties LLC and Thompson Real Estate LLC. Farmers National Co. handled the sale.

Stanton County. About 316 contiguous acres of dryland, east of Johnson, Kan., sold at auction Dec. 6. The two tracts, located in an area near dairies and feedlots, were sold in two tracts, for an average of $1,800 per acre. The seller was the Jon K. and Sylvia A. Cronin Trust. Farmers National Co. handled the sale.

To include a land auction or land sale in this monthly report, please email [email protected], or call 620-253-5497.

Read more about:

Land SalesFarmlandLand PurchaseLand Prices

About the Author(s)

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

Through all her travels, Jennifer M. Latzke knows that there is no place like Kansas.

Jennifer grew up on her family’s multigenerational registered Angus seedstock ranch and diversified farm just north of Woodbine, Kan., about 30 minutes south of Junction City on the edge of the Kansas Flint Hills. Rock Springs Ranch State 4-H Center was in her family’s backyard.

While at Kansas State University, Jennifer was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and a national officer for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. She graduated in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science. In August 2000 Jennifer started her 20-year agricultural writing career in Dodge City, Kan., on the far southwest corner of the state.

She’s traveled across the U.S. writing on wheat, sorghum, corn, cotton, dairy and beef stories as well as breaking news and policy at the local, state and national levels. Latzke has traveled across Mexico and South America with the U.S. Wheat Associates and toured Vietnam as a member of KARL Class X. She’s traveled to Argentina as one of 10 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism. And she was part of a delegation of AAEA: The Ag Communicators Network members invited to Cuba.

Jennifer’s an award-winning writer, columnist, and podcaster, recognized by the Kansas Professional Communicators, Kansas Press Association, the National Federation of Presswomen, Livestock Publications Council, and AAEA. In 2019, Jennifer reached the pinnacle of achievements, earning the title of “Writer of Merit” from AAEA.

Trips and accolades are lovely, but Jennifer says she is happiest on the road talking to farmers and ranchers and gathering stories and photos to share with readers.

“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be able to tell someone’s story and bring them recognition for their work on the land,” Jennifer says. “But my role is also evolving to help our more urban neighbors understand the issues our Kansas farmers face in bringing the food and fiber to their store shelves.”

She spends her time gardening, crafting, watching K-State football, and cheering on her nephews and niece in their 4-H projects. She can be found on Twitter at @Latzke.

See more from Jennifer M. Latzke
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

43°F

Mostly Cloudy
weather-icon

Day 56º

Night 38º

10.11 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, March 7, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 7, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 7, 2024

Mar 7, 2024

Farm Progress America, March 6, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 6, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 6, 2024

Mar 6, 2024

Farm Progress America, March 5, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 5, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 5, 2024

Mar 5, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE