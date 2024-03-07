Land sales pick up in first quarter of 2024

Kansas bidders were enthusiastic through the first quarter of 2024 for agricultural land. Here is a look at some recent land sales:

Washington County. About 900 acres of cropland, Conservation Reserve Program and pastureland, located southeast of Hanover, Kan., sold at auction Jan. 27.

Tract 1 was 134 acres, with 111 acres of cropland and the balance in wasteland, which sold for $4,850 per acre. Tract 2 was 157 acres of cropland and some hunting land, which sold for $5,670 per acre. Tract 3 was 157 acres, with 132 in cropland and the balance in CRP and pasture, and it sold for $7,450 per acre. Tract 4 was 151 acres, with 120 in cropland and the balance in CRP and pasture, and it sold for $6,290 per acre.

Tract 5 was 157 acres, with 47 acres in cropland and 110 acres in pasture, and it sold for $3,025 per acre. And Tract 6 was 145 acres, with 113 acres in cropland and the balance in hunting or recreational land, and it sold for $5,586 per acre. The seller was the Raymond & Anne Feldkamp Family Trust. The sale was handled by Midwest Land & Home.

Russell County. About 880 acres of Russell County grass and cropland, including royalty production, sold at auction Feb. 27. The land sold in four tracts, all located south of Paradise, Kan. The farm featured good water and productive land, all located on good county roads with access. And the pasture ground featured new fencing.

Tract 1 was 80 acres of crops and grassland, and it sold for $4,900 per acre. Tract 2 was about 320 acres of grassland and sold for $2,300 per acre. Tract 3 was 126 acres of crops and 183 acres of grassland and sold for $1,800 per acre. And Tract 4 was 96 acres of cropland and 62 acres of grassland and sold for $1,700. The seller was Strecker Farms LLC. The sale was handled by Farm & Ranch Realty Inc., Colby, Kan.

Rawlins County. About 720 acres of irrigated and dryland cropland, located north of McDonald, Kan., was sold at auction March 1. Tract 1 was 122 acres of irrigated land with 111 acres of dryland cropland, with three wells for a total of 260 acre-feet of allocation, and a 2021 Valley 7-tower sprinkler. It sold for $5,900 per acre.

Tract 2 was 160 acres of dryland and sold for $3,500 per acre. And Tract 3 was 314 acres of dryland that sold for $2,900 per acre. The seller was the Verna E. Poore Revocable Trust. Farm & Ranch Realty Inc., Colby, Kan., handled the sale.

Finney and Kearny counties. About 400 acres of cropland with gas production, located in Finney and Kearney counties, sold at auction Jan. 30.

Tract 1, located northeast of Garden City, Kan., in Finney County, was 80 acres of cropland with wheat and sorghum basis that sold for $2,600 per acre. Tract 2, located in Kearny County, directly west of Lakin, Kan., along U.S. Highway 50, was 155 acres of cropland with wheat and sorghum basis, and it sold for $2,900 per acre.

Tract 3, also west of Lakin in Kearny County, was 160 acres of cropland with gas production, and it sold for $3,100 per acre. The Wilson Family Trust was the seller. Farm & Ranch Realty Inc. handled the sale.

Phillips County. About 320 acres of cropland and grass with royalty production located south of Phillipsburg, Kan., sold at auction Jan. 16. The half-section was split into two tracts, with Tract 1 about 165 acres of cropland with about 6 acres of grass, and Tract 2 140 acres of grass with about 6 acres of cropland.

There were two producing oil wells and two injecting wells on each tract, with all of the seller’s interest transferring to the buyers. Tract 1 sold for $2,400 per acre, and Tract 2 sold for $1,900 per acre. Peat LLC was the seller. Farm & Ranch Realty Inc. handled the sale.

Marshall County. About 315 acres of cropland, including some wooded wildlife acres, located northeast of Beattie, Kan., sold at auction Jan. 12. Both tracts included some wooded and CRP acres along Robidoux Creek ideal for wildlife and turkey hunting.

Tract 1 was 157 total acres, with 111 acres of cropland and the balance in wildlife acres and sold for $8,503 per acre. Tract 2 was 158 acres with 97 acres of cropland and the balance in wildlife acres, and it sold for $5,735 per acre. The seller was the Harley & Elaine Keller Trust. The sale was handled by Midwest Land & Home.

In a separate auction Feb. 23, 315 acres of cropland and waterways, located 8 miles west of Frankfort, Kan., sold for $7,050 per acre. The seller was the United Presbyterian Church of Blue Rapids, Kan. Midwest Land & Home handled the sale.

Linn County. About 214 acres of farmland and hunting ground, south of Blue Mound, Kan., sold at auction Dec. 6.

Tract 1 was 55 acres of cropland and 23 acres of grass and timber. Tract 2 was about 120 acres of cropland and 15 acres of grass and timber. The two tracts sold for an average of $3,926 per acre. The sellers were Solomon Properties LLC and Thompson Real Estate LLC. Farmers National Co. handled the sale.

Stanton County. About 316 contiguous acres of dryland, east of Johnson, Kan., sold at auction Dec. 6. The two tracts, located in an area near dairies and feedlots, were sold in two tracts, for an average of $1,800 per acre. The seller was the Jon K. and Sylvia A. Cronin Trust. Farmers National Co. handled the sale.

To include a land auction or land sale in this monthly report, please email [email protected], or call 620-253-5497.