Kansas earmarks $16.5 million for rail expansion

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced $16.5 million has been earmarked for 17 short-line rail expansion and rehabilitation projects in the state. The investments are made through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Rail Services Improvement Program, and will help the state’s agricultural supply chain, according to the Governor’s Office.

Projects will expand and improve capacity and be used for major track rehabilitation and rail replacement, for greater safety, expanded carload capabilities, and reduce truck traffic on the state’s highways. Each recipient must make a 30% match in funds, for a total rail infrastructure investment of more than $23.5 million.

Among the projects funded were Cimarron Valley Railroad, Ford County, $2.23 million; Summit Sustainable Ingredients, Phillips County, $1.43 million; and The Scoular Co., Sherman County, $230,000.

Symphony in the Flint Hills tickets on sale

The 2024 Symphony in the Flint Hills will be June 8 at Red Ranch in Greenwood County. This year’s signature event will feature Katharine McPhee as the guest vocalist with the Kansas City Symphony. Tickets went on sale March 2.

The Symphony in the Flint Hills signature event is an annual gathering celebrating music, art and the ecology of the Flint Hills that moves to a different site each year.

Gates will open at 1 p.m., with the afternoon featuring a range of experiences — including covered wagon rides, roping with the outriders, guided prairie walks, inspirational talks and more.

The evening will culminate with the symphony concert, followed by a Flint Hills sunset, powwow dancers, stargazing and more. Learn more at symphonyintheflinthIlls.org.

Helping rural entrepreneurs

NXTUS Inc., Wichita, Kan., connects startups to mature businesses and regional partners looking to invest in their technologies. To date, NXTUS — according to Amber Dunn, program manager — has connected more than 1,000 startup businesses with community assets, while building nearly $1.5 million in capital and expanding the customer base for early-stage businesses.

Dunn spoke on the Feb. 2 First Friday e-Call, hosted by K-State Research and Extension. NXTUS and NetWork Kansas both use K-State 105 funding to serve Kansans in all 105 counties.

The company offers no-cost support to entrepreneurs, including an eight-week track with weekly one-on-one coaching and in-person workshops. Learn more at k-state.edu.

Got enteric methane?

The Greener Cattle Initiative, an international consortium created by the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, is helping fund research into scalable technologies that reduce enteric methane emissions from animals.

Reducing the amount of methane cows emit could be beneficial to not only the beef and dairy sectors’ sustainability goals, but also to consumers as well.

Current research focus areas include non-vaccine mitigation technologies, such as boluses, liquids, supplements and more; applying interventions at the calf stage, such as using the calf microbiome, or fetal programming; and long-term studies into the lasting effects of mitigation technologies on animal health and productivity.

Learn more at foundationfar.org.