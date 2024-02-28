Sponsored By
High school seniors: Apply for Husker Harvest Days ag scholarships

All applications must be postmarked by March 8, and no late applications will be accepted.

Curt Arens

February 28, 2024

Graduates tossing their caps
FINANCIAL HELP: Nine Nebraska high school graduates will be awarded Husker Harvest Days ag scholarships in 2024. Applications are due March 8. Hans Neleman/Getty Images

With the cost of higher education, high school graduates can use all the help they can get. That’s where Husker Harvest Days comes in.

Each year, nine Nebraska high school graduates are awarded Husker Harvest Days ag scholarships. Winners are chosen from Nebraska high school seniors who are pursuing advanced degrees in agriculture, agribusiness or other agriculture-related fields.

The scholarships will pay $1,200 per school year, with $600 paid for the first semester or quarter upon proof of registration, and $600 for the second semester or quarter upon proof of maintenance of a 2.5 grade-point average during the first semester or quarter, and second semester proof of registration.

Husker Harvest Days scholarships are sponsored by the Agricultural Institute of Nebraska, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Farm Progress Companies.

Five scholarships must be given to applicants from Buffalo, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Howard counties. The remaining four scholarships will be awarded statewide. Applicants must have a B average or above.

Scholarships must be used at any accredited university, two- or four-year college, or technical school in Nebraska that offers a program or career in agriculture or agribusiness. Scholarship winners will be determined by April 15.

Applications must be postmarked by March 8 and returned to Husker Harvest Days Ag Scholarships, Attn: Courtney Cox-Shafer, Grand Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 W. 3rd St., Grand Island, NE 68801.

Apply online at huskerharvestdays.com.

