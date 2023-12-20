Sponsored By
Wallaces Farmer

Get answers to farm transition questionsGet answers to farm transition questions

Learn from the folks who’ve “been there and done that” in farm transition and estate planning.

Rod Swoboda

December 20, 2023

2 Min Read
father holding son watching harvesting of corn
GENERATIONS: Register for the 2024 Farm Transitions Conference on Feb. 8-9, hosted by the Beginning Farmer Center at Iowa State University in Ames. Holly Spangler

Register now to attend the 2024 Farm Transitions Conference to be held Feb. 8-9 at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in Ames, Iowa. The conference theme is “Sowing Success” and is hosted by the Beginning Farmer Center at Iowa State University. If you’d rather not attend in person, you can attend virtually through a live-streamed webinar.

More than 15 presenters, including attorneys, farm management experts, tax professionals and farmers, will offer two full days of presentations on a wide variety of topics related to farm transitions and estate planning. The first day will focus on transition planning; the second day will cover estate planning.

Kitt Tovar Jensen, manager of ISU’s Beginning Farmer Center, says the program is designed to help attendees navigate the complexities of a family business and facilitate connection to various professionals, government agencies and ag organizations that offer support.

“The success of your farm depends on your ability to make decisions with the information and guidance available to you,” she notes.

The two-day program offers insight for beginning farmers, those looking to transition to the next generation, or those who simply want to review their current farm transition plans. There is new content and sessions, so even veteran attendees will learn something new.

Topics and sessions

At the estate planning sessions, presenters will discuss the importance of estate planning for all farms and family situations. Topics include the basics of wills, trusts, probate processes, taxes, farmland appraisals, and strategies for communication and mediation.

The second day includes a discussion with retired farmers Kathy and Caroll Hoksbergen, who will share their experiences about farm transition and the journey to find a farm successor.

“I’m excited we’ll hear from both sides of the process. Speakers include professionals working in this area, as well as those who have gone through a farm transition and can speak from personal experience,” says Tovar Jensen, who also is a staff attorney with the Center for Ag Law and Taxation at ISU. “The conference will provide practical advice people can put to use. Hopefully, we can help some folks avoid mistakes and family disputes by thinking proactively and constructively.”

Register online

Both days include time for networking with other attendees and presenters.

“We want to make sure people can connect to the professionals who attend,” Tovar Jensen says. “We want people to feel empowered to take the next step in their farming operations after they leave the conference.”

All participants will receive a complimentary copy of “Estate and Succession Planning for the Farm,” a 100-page workbook published in 2023 by ISU Extension. You can register online to attend in person or via webinar.

Read more about:

Farm Succession

About the Author(s)

Rod Swoboda

Rod Swoboda

Rod Swoboda is a former editor of Wallaces Farmer and is now retired.

See more from Rod Swoboda
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

30°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 44º

Night 29º

6.37 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, December 19, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 19, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 19, 2023

Dec 19, 2023

Farm Progress America, December 18, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 18, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 18, 2023

Dec 18, 2023

Panama Canal
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 15, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 15, 2023

Dec 15, 2023

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW