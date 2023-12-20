Register now to attend the 2024 Farm Transitions Conference to be held Feb. 8-9 at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in Ames, Iowa. The conference theme is “Sowing Success” and is hosted by the Beginning Farmer Center at Iowa State University. If you’d rather not attend in person, you can attend virtually through a live-streamed webinar.

More than 15 presenters, including attorneys, farm management experts, tax professionals and farmers, will offer two full days of presentations on a wide variety of topics related to farm transitions and estate planning. The first day will focus on transition planning; the second day will cover estate planning.

Kitt Tovar Jensen, manager of ISU’s Beginning Farmer Center, says the program is designed to help attendees navigate the complexities of a family business and facilitate connection to various professionals, government agencies and ag organizations that offer support.

“The success of your farm depends on your ability to make decisions with the information and guidance available to you,” she notes.

The two-day program offers insight for beginning farmers, those looking to transition to the next generation, or those who simply want to review their current farm transition plans. There is new content and sessions, so even veteran attendees will learn something new.

Topics and sessions

At the estate planning sessions, presenters will discuss the importance of estate planning for all farms and family situations. Topics include the basics of wills, trusts, probate processes, taxes, farmland appraisals, and strategies for communication and mediation.

The second day includes a discussion with retired farmers Kathy and Caroll Hoksbergen, who will share their experiences about farm transition and the journey to find a farm successor.

“I’m excited we’ll hear from both sides of the process. Speakers include professionals working in this area, as well as those who have gone through a farm transition and can speak from personal experience,” says Tovar Jensen, who also is a staff attorney with the Center for Ag Law and Taxation at ISU. “The conference will provide practical advice people can put to use. Hopefully, we can help some folks avoid mistakes and family disputes by thinking proactively and constructively.”

Register online

Both days include time for networking with other attendees and presenters.

“We want to make sure people can connect to the professionals who attend,” Tovar Jensen says. “We want people to feel empowered to take the next step in their farming operations after they leave the conference.”

All participants will receive a complimentary copy of “Estate and Succession Planning for the Farm,” a 100-page workbook published in 2023 by ISU Extension. You can register online to attend in person or via webinar.