Cooperative returns $19.4 million in patronage to borrowers.

January 16, 2024

Central Valley farmland
Farmland in California's Central Valley.

Citing high interest costs, softer pricing for many commodities and myriad harvest challenges, Fresno Madera Farm Credit has announced a record distribution of $19.4 million in cash patronage to its member borrowers.

This year’s distribution represents 1% of each member’s average daily borrowing in 2023 and reflects the board’s understanding of the current economic landscape, according to a FMFC release.

“It's not just about providing financial relief,” board Chairman Jeff Yribarren said. “It's a decision that demonstrates our understanding of the many challenges that came with higher interest costs, and other pressures that reduced the profitability of many of our members.”

A patronage dividend is a refund that a cooperative distributes to members as a share of its profits, SmartAsset Advisors, LLC explains. Unlike a regular stock dividend, a patronage dividend isn’t a return on investment; instead, it’s a rebate on the member’s purchases from the co-op during the previous fiscal year.

Founded in 1917, Fresno Madera Farm Credit is part of the national Farm Credit System.

Source: Fresno Madera Farm Credit

