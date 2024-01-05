Sponsored By
7 ag stories you can't miss – January 5, 2024

Catch up on a new agriculture podcast, climbing avian flu numbers, record cattle weights and more!

Rachel Schutte

January 5, 2024

7 ag stories you can't miss
Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Farmer sentiment stable as inflation pressure eases

U.S. farmers’ sentiment changed very little in December, coming in just one point lower than the month prior according to the Ag Economy Barometer. Farmers still pointed to input costs as their top concern for 2024, but the percentage of farmers choosing the risk of lower crop and/or livestock prices rose from just 16% in January to 26% in December. Looking ahead to 2024, farmers' inflation expectations are markedly lower than they were at the start of 2023. – Purdue/CME Group

Figure1-1536x1115.jpg

Cattle dressed weights set record highs

Fed cattle weights have a distinct seasonal pattern throughout the year – they usually hit their seasonal lows in May-June and their highs late in the year. In 2023, dressed weights were below 2022 until early May, contributing to some tighter beef supplies. Steer-dressed weights climbed seasonally, about equal to the year before, until late in the year when they climbed to a record 940 pounds. The increase in steer-dressed weights contributed an additional more than 3 million pounds of beef per week in November and December. – Southwest Farm Press

Will short-stature corn be next evolution?

Multiple major seed and genetic companies in the U.S. are introducing new “short-stature” corn hybrids. These hybrids are noticeably shorter than current full-stature hybrids, often ranging from 20 to 24 inches shorter in height. Potential benefits include increased lodging resistance, increased tolerance to higher plant populations and narrower rows, plus easier in-season access with spray equipment for fertilizer and pesticide applications. – Indiana Prairie Farmer

Add new podcast to your playlist

How do you stay up to date with what’s happening in the ag industry? The FP Next podcast is joining the many offerings available from the Farm Progress group of publications.

FP_net.jpg

Hosted by Dakota Farmer editor Sarah McNaughton and Nebraska Farmer editor Curt Arens, FP Next takes you on a trip through what’s what in agriculture. This light-hearted podcast strikes the balance between hard-hitting news farmers and ranchers need to know and the conversations enjoyed with neighbors in small-town coffee shops. Check out the latest episodes! – Dakota Farmer

Avian flu numbers climb

The number of birds affected by highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to rise, jumping by over 2 million since Dec. 27. The recent shift in the disease’s ecology and epidemiology has heightened global concern as it has spread to new geographical regions. The World Organization of Animal Health is now calling for a review of existing prevention and control strategies to reconsider all available tools to reduce potential pandemic risks. – Feedstuffs

Missouri bans Chinese-owned farmland near military bases

While China represents less than 1% of the total U.S. agricultural land owned by foreign investors, holdings have increased in recent years. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order to ban companies and individuals from China and other adversarial countries from owning farmland within 10 miles of all military facilities in the state.– Agriculture Dive

5 ag policy dates to watch in 2024

To kick off the new year, Farm Progress policy editor Joshua Baethge encourages producers to mark their calendars for important dates coming up this year. Take a look at the important government funding deadlines, farm bill dates, domestic and international elections, and more! – Farm Progress

Rachel Schutte

Rachel Schutte

Content Producer, Farm Futures

Rachel grew up in central Wisconsin and earned a B.S. in soil and crop science from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Before joining the Farm Futures team, Rachel spent time in the field as an agronomist before transitioning to the world of marketing and communications. She now resides in northeast Iowa where she enjoys raising bottle calves and farming corn and soybeans alongside her husband and his family.

