Catch up on USDA's Agricultural Outlook Forum, the latest ag census data, EPA's existing stocks order for dicamba and more.

Rachel Schutte

February 16, 2024

7 ag stories you can't miss
Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

USDA projects lower 2024 commodity prices

USDA’s Agricultural Outlook Forum provided a closer look at USDA’s expectations of 2024 production prospects for U.S. farmers. USDA kept its 2024 corn, soybean, and wheat forecasts largely consistent with its Baseline Projections published last fall, and profit margins will remain tight. Overall planted acres are expected to see a decline. – Farm Futures

Ag Census: U.S. continues to lose farms

USDA released data from the latest Census of Agriculture on Tuesday. As of 2022, there were 880.1 million acres of land dedicated to farming, compared to 900.1 million in 2017. There are now a little more than 1.9 million farms in the country, 142,000 fewer than what was reported in the previous survey. Data also showed a new generation is heading home to farm. – Farm Progress

EPA issues existing stocks order for dicamba

The Environmental Protection Agency’s existing stocks order issued Feb. 14, 2024 ensures farmers will still have access to XtendiMax, Engenia and Tavium this growing season for over-the-top weed control in soybeans and cotton. The U.S. District Court of Arizona in Tucson’s decision to vacate the 2020 registrations for the dicamba products on Feb. 6, leaving farmers in limbo. – Farm Progress

Shrinking heifer supply may limit dairy growth

According to a new report, the rising cost of raising dairy heifer calves has outpaced increases in heifer values over the last several years. That imbalance has prompted dairy farmers to reduce their heifer replacement inventories by breeding more dairy heifers and cows to beef bulls. Dairy replacements expected to enter the milking herd have shrunk by almost 15%, or 709,100 head, in the past six years to reach a 20-year low. – CoBank

4 tips to consider when buying a spray drone

Drones can enhance productivity, saving time and money, and more farmers are investing in these compact aircrafts. If you're considering investing in an on-farm drone for spraying, Jonathan Cottingham, founder of Southern Drone OPS, offers four tips to get started. – Delta Farm Press

Is your farm shop ready for spring?

While you are still wrapping up inside jobs, give the farm shop itself a checkup. How well did the building survive the winter? Dennis Lee, farm product line manager with Morton Buildings, shares a 10-step checklist to make sure your shop is ready for the heavy workload coming this spring. – Indiana Prairie Farmer

5 management tips for early-planted soybeans

Farmers continue to push up the planting window for soybeans. The United Soybean Board worked with 14 university researchers across the country to develop management tips for those early-planted soybeans. Tips include waiting for suitable soil, pushing sulfur, and adjusting seeding rate. Get the details.  – Missouri Ruralist

Content Producer, Farm Futures

Rachel grew up in central Wisconsin and earned a B.S. in soil and crop science from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Before joining the Farm Futures team, Rachel spent time in the field as an agronomist before transitioning to the world of marketing and communications. She now resides in northeast Iowa where she enjoys raising bottle calves and farming corn and soybeans alongside her husband and his family.

