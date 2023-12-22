7 ag stories you can't miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Impacts of Texas border rail closures

Several groups, railroad companies and government leaders are calling for the immediate reopening of two rail bridges in Texas after they were closed this week to help curb a surge in migrants coming across the border. U.S. Customs & Border Patrol temporarily suspended operations on Dec. 18 at the international railway crossing bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, to redirect personnel. However, that action immediately began affecting the North American supply chain. – Feedstuffs

EPA reverses course on chlorpyrifos

The EPA announced it will rescind a ban on the use of the insecticide chlorpyrifos for 11 agricultural uses. The move comes in response to a November Federal Appeals Court decision to nullify the agency’s ban. EPA banned most chlorpyrifos agriculture uses in 2022, but many agriculture groups fought the ban saying it was not based on science. Chlorpyrifos can now be used on alfalfa, apples, asparagus, tart cherries, citrus, cotton, peaches, soybeans, strawberries, sugar beets and wheat. – Farm Progress

Discovery of safer gluten protein

A team of researchers in Kansas announced a major breakthrough in wheat that could change the lives of those living with celiac disease. The scientists figured out how to reduce the toxicity of gluten in wheat for people who have celiac disease through the use of CRISPR gene editing technology. The edited wheat lines produced gluten molecules that a body with celiac may not see as toxic, and thus reduce the body’s immune response. – Kansas Farmer

ARC and PLC enrollment open for 2024

Agriculture producers can now enroll in the Farm Service Agency’s Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2024 crop year. The Farm Bill extension authorized by President Biden means nothing about the program has changed since previous years. The deadline to complete enrollment and make any election changes is March 15, 2024. – USDA

Fertilizer outlook: Are your inputs booked?

The past year was punctuated by easing fertilizer prices. But will that trend continue in 2024, or should producers brace for higher costs? Market analyst Jacqueline Holland explains factors to watch in the new year and what clues are saying about fertilizer price movement. – Farm Futures

The world’s first accessible tractor

CNH Industrial recently launched the world’s first accessible farm tractor for people with lower limb disabilities. The New Holland TL5 “Acessível,” produced in Curitiba, Brazil, was developed in partnership with several inclusive mobility companies. The unique lifting platform and joystick controls allow users to enter and exit the tractor unaided. Once inside users can operate the tractor with adapted functionality. – Agriculture Dive

Need a last-minute gift?

‘Tis the season of giving, but not all presents need to be wrapped. If you’re still looking for what to get for people on your farm team, consider these four gift ideas that go beyond a wrapped box under the tree. – Farm Futures