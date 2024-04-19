7 ag stories you can't miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Why equipment prices are trending lower

Softening equipment prices could bring welcome relief to this year’s balance sheets. Experts say inventory is rising and planters have experienced a huge decrease in auction value. On the other hand, the value for used combines held fairly steady, while prices for tractors decreased less than 1%. Learn more about the latest ag equipment trends. – Farm Progress

Leafhopper swarms threaten Argentina crops

Argentina corn farmers had high hopes for this season’s harvest after near-perfect weather conditions ended years of drought, but a bug is getting in the way. Corn farmers are seeing their fields ravaged by a plague of leafhopper insects. The infestation is slashing production potential for the world’s third-largest exporter of corn just as harvesting gathers speed. – Bloomberg

Farm bill on the horizon?

During a Tuesday press briefing, House Agriculture Committee Chair Glenn “GT” Thompson indicated committee members are close to finalizing a new farm bill. Thompson says the bill should be agreeable to members of both parties. New farm safety net program funding will not come from nutrition program cuts or repurposed Inflation Reduction Act funds, two key sticking points with Democrats, he says. – Farm Progress

Feedback from the Field

Despite a warm February that had many growers looking to start planting early, typical spring weather is preventing planting progress from taking off at a rapid rate. USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report found 6% of anticipated 2024 corn acres had been planted as of last Sunday, up 3% from the previous week.

The Farm Futures Feedback from the Field series provides updates on crop conditions and fieldwork progress from around the country. To participate, take the survey to share updates about your farm’s spring progress. Then check out the FFTF Google MyMap to see others’ responses from across the country – or even just across the county!

Bayer leads group to defend glyphosate

Over 60 agricultural organizations led by Bayer AG have joined forces to push for continued use of the herbicide glyphosate. The move comes as Bayer looks to overcome mounting litigation against its glyphosate products. The Modern Ag Alliance will work with policymakers to ensure that pesticides registered and labeled through the Environmental Protection Agency are compliant with health and safety warning requirements. – Agriculture Dive

CHS agrees to purchase eight Cargill grain locations

CHS signed an intent to purchase agreement for eight grain assets in five states from Cargill. CHS aims to continue optimizing its enterprise supply chain while providing market access and end-to-end value to owners. This purchase adds grain facilities to the CHS enterprise supply chain in Pipestone and Maynard, Minn.; Morris and Seneca, Ill.; Holdrege, Neb.; Cheyenne Wells and Byers, Colo.; and Parker, SD. – CHS

The USDA has unveiled a new, online Livestock Indemnity Program Decision Tool and farm loan resources available to agricultural producers and cooperators who help producers access USDA disaster assistance, farm loans and other federal farm programs. The new LIP tool and the farm loan informational video resources were developed in partnership with FarmRaise and USDA’s Farm Service Agency. – Beef Magazine