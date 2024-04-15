USDA’s latest crop progress report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through April 14, provided some updates to corn, soybean and spring wheat planting progress, along with a new look at winter wheat quality ratings and a fresh look at heading data.

Corn plantings moved from 3% completion a week ago up to 6% through Sunday. Analysts were expecting that number to reach 7%. Plantings are now slightly behind 2023’s pace of 7% but slightly ahead of the prior five-year average of 5%. Five of the top 18 production states have not made measurable progress so far.

For soybeans, USDA offered its first look at 2024 planting progress, which reached 3% last week. That was identical to 2023’s pace and mirrored analyst expectations. It was also faster than the prior five-year average of 1% so far.

Spring wheat plantings moved from 3% completion last week up to 7% through April 14. That was moderately better than 2024’s pace of 2% and slightly ahead of the prior five-year average of 6%.

Southern row crop planting progress is variable, including:

Cotton = 8% (up from 5% last week)

Rice = 44% (up from 23% last week)

Peanuts = 1% (up from 0% last week)

Winter wheat quality ratings eased a point lower last week, with 55% in good-to-excellent condition through April 14. Another 32% is rated fair (unchanged from last week), with the remaining 13% rated poor or very poor (up one point from last week).

Physiologically, 11% of the crop is now headed, up from 6% last week. That puts this year’s pace ahead of both 2024’s mark of 9% and the prior five-year average of 7%.

Click here for more data from the latest USDA crop progress report, including a state-by-state look at topsoil moisture, days suitable for fieldwork and more.