In today’s fast-paced and evolving dairy industry, it is critical for producers to stay informed on the latest research, technologies, and industry and market trends. Research shows that successful dairy farmers understand the importance of continuing education. Further, consumers and key players all along the food chain are increasingly demanding this from the producers of their food.

The 2024 Professional Dairy Producers Business Conference provides two days of networking and learning to equip dairy producers, industry professionals, students and others with cutting-edge information regarding their cows, team members and bottom line. This annual conference is one of many programs PDP has developed to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help individual dairy producers — and the entire dairy community — be future ready.

Billed as dairy’s premier educational event, the conference will be held March 13-14 at Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. The two-day conference will feature 54 sessions in multiple formats, with all sessions translated simultaneously into Spanish.

Learn and network

In addition to producer panel discussions, university research previews and hands-on labs, the Hall of Ideas Equipment and Trade Show will feature learning sessions as well as premier dairy suppliers showcasing new technologies, insights and innovations. The Hall of Ideas also serves as the go-to gathering place for attendees to spend time together networking with speakers, vendors and other attendees.

“Whether you’re a forward-thinking dairy producer, a seasoned allied-industry professional, someone just entering the dairy sector, or a top researcher or educator, there’s no other place you can go to more proficiently spend two days away from your business to sharpen your skill set and refill your cup,” says Shelly Mayer, Slinger, Wis., dairy producer and PDP executive director.

The Nexus stage will again showcase five companies whose novel ideas, products and services offer innovative solutions to producers and agribusiness professionals. Representatives from each company will give a 15-minute presentation followed by a professionally moderated question-and-answer segment for attendees to learn more.

In keeping with a primary objective of PDP — developing and encouraging incoming generations — two youth sessions geared for 15- to 18-year-olds will focus on helping them discover and build their leadership and communications skills. This age group is also encouraged to attend as many other sessions as they can. Full-time students qualify for a discounted rate.

All attendees will be able to earn and track continuing education credits for the sessions they attend through the Dairy AdvanCE accreditation program developed by PDP. Dairy AdvanCE allows subscribers to track completed courses from other education providers as well. The tracker features an online dashboard and functionality to create an official transcript on demand. Open to the public, Dairy AdvanCE is free for active dairy producers and students; allied industry professionals can participate with a $75 lifetime subscription.

Learn more about the 2024 PDP Business Conference at pdpw.org, including detailed agenda and program information in English and Spanish, speaker bios, and registration information. Hotel information, including special block reservations at Kalahari Resorts through Feb. 19, is also provided.

Source: Professional Dairy Producers