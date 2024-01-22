Sponsored By
The grain & soybean producers conference offers practical insights and real-life solutions to emerging crop production issues.

January 22, 2024

The 2024 West Tennessee Grain & Soybean Producers Conference will be Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Dyer County Fairgrounds, located at 296 James H. Rice Rd, Dyersburg, Tenn.

West Tennessee Grain & Soybean Producers Conference will offer some of the most practical insights and real-life solutions to emerging crop production issues utilizing research and evidence-based data from the University of Tennessee and other land-grant colleges.

This conference is also home to one of the area’s largest trade shows, showcasing dozens of industry professionals who are on hand to talk about what’s new, efficient and effective.

Conference registration and trade show will begin at 7:45 a.m. The first educational sessions will begin at 9:00 a.m. and conclude at lunch.  Educational break-out sessions this year will focus on industry updates; agronomics of planting dates, maturity group and desiccants in soybean production systems; regenerative ag, sustainability and trends in cover crops; grain marketing and risk management; farmers for soil health; and understanding why hybrid characteristics matter when choosing your hybrid line-up. 

Once again, this years’ conference is supported and made possible by several industry partners including the Tennessee Soybean Promotion Council and the Tennessee Corn Promotion Council.

After lunch, Private Applicator Recertification training will be done. Cost of this recertification training is $25 per person to be paid on-site prior to the training. Current Tennessee Private Applicator certifications expire on June 30, 2023.

Master Row Crop, CCA, and Commercial Applicator points will be available for those in attendance. 

The West Tennessee Grain & Soybean Producers Conference is open to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability or veteran status.  Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions.

For more information or to sponsor this year’s West Tennessee Grain & Soybean Producers Conference please contact go to the website: https://conference.utcrops.com/. You can also contact Lindsay Stephenson, UT Extension, Haywood County, 731-772-2861, or email [email protected].

Source: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Read more about:

MeetingsExtension

