You deserve options when it comes to shopping for seed. Some varieties might work better on your farm than others, so it’s important to do research before you pick something.

American Agriculturist asked top seed companies for their “top 5” corn and soybean varieties for 2024. These are varieties geared to Northeast and mid-Atlantic farmers.

Below is the second list of companies that have responded to our request for top varieties. We’ll be updating the list as more companies reveal their top choices.

For readability, RIB stands for refuge in bag and RM stands for relative maturity.

If you have any questions on a variety, contact your local seed dealer or email American Agriculturist at [email protected].

Corn

Dekalb

DKC101-35 RIB (101-RM). This variety has displayed great yield potential and stable performance across environments with good emergence and excellent early growth. It has strong tolerance to northern corn leaf blight and anthracnose stalk rot. This semi­-flex ear type with good tip fill adapts to a range of planting populations. It produces a medium-statured plant with medium-­low ear placement. It has moderate root and stalk strength and has dual-purpose grain and silage potential.

DKC56-26 RIB (106-RM). A central-to-east product that has shown excellent yield potential in the 106-RM zone. This semi­-flex ear type has good performance at medium populations. It has a solid agronomic package with excellent stalk strength and greensnap tolerance. It has average stay-green and harvest appearance with quick drydown. Its disease tolerance package includes tolerance to southern rust, gray leaf spot and anthracnose stalk rot. It may benefit from a fungicide in heavy northern corn leaf blight fields.

DKC111-35 RIB (111-RM). This mid-maturity product has good plant health, grain quality and late-season intactness. It responds well to higher populations and can handle poorly drained fields where other products may struggle. It has wide adaptation for both high- and low-yield environments.

DKC64-22 RIB (114-RM). This variety produces great test weight and grain quality with nice husk cover and has slow drydown. It has good tolerance to gray leaf spot, southern rust and anthracnose stalk rot. It has good emergence and seedling vigor, which enables a wide planting window. It produces a robust plant with semi­-flex ears and has shown good performance under medium to medium-­high populations. Use with caution in fields with history of Goss’s wilt or northern corn leaf blight.

DKC66-06 RIB (116-RM). This is a versatile product that has shown strong yield potential across soil types and a response to higher management, including fertility. It performs well in both irrigated and dryland environments. It can provide nice grain quality and test weight. Its slower drydown may limit northern movement. Its strong agronomic package includes good root and stalk strength, and greensnap tolerance. It has very good northern corn leaf blight, gray leaf spot and anthracnose stalk rot tolerance. Consider using fungicide in high southern rust disease pressure areas.

Hubner

H9210D (92-RM). This VTDoublePro RIB has great yield potential with excellent drought tolerance and a good disease tolerance package. It features a girthy semi-flex ear type with excellent test weight.

H6134RCSS (96-RM). This variety has a very good agronomic package with very good emergence and seedling vigor. It has nice late-season stay-green and intactness, and good grain quality and test weight.

H09G056 (109-RM). This DroughtGard hybrid is a VTDoublePro RIB corn blend. Plant at medium population and ear placement. It has a semi-flex ear and is good for early planting. Use in medium to heavy soils.

H4744RC2P (113-RM). This variety has a good disease tolerance package, including tolerance to northern corn leaf blight. It has shown the ability to perform across most yield environments.

H1880D (118-RM). This variety has good yield potential adapted for the East. It is a tall robust plant with semi-flex and good husk coverage. It has a good late-season appearance, and average drought and heat tolerance.

Revere

RC9108 (91-RM). A strong dual-purpose plant that is well-adapted to full-season production. It has solid disease scores and is an overall agronomic champion. Available in VT2PRORIB and SSXRIB.

RC9796 (97-RM). This eye-catching plant and strong glossy grain make this a showstopper. It excels in moderate to tough ground as it flexes through the yield. It moves south as an early hybrid to get the combine shined up. It is available as a conventional, Agrisure GT and Agrisure Viptera.

RC0518 (105-RM). This plant showed very good stress tolerance in wet and dry fields in 2023. It has great early vigor. Fungicide is recommended for late-season diseases such as gray leaf spot and northern corn leaf blight. It is available as VT2PRIB and SSXRIB.

RC0918 (109-RM). This variety produces a semi-determinate ear that has wide adaptability in moderate- to higher-performing soils. It works well in corn-on-corn acres. Fungicide is recommended for late-season defense. Strong anthracnose scores and intactness keep it chugging along. It is available as VT2PRIB and SSXRIB.

RC1307 (113-RM). A product adapted to east of the Mississippi, good northern and southern movement allows a wide range of success with this 113-RM. Trecepta-traited insect control sets up an extremely clean ear that works well for grain or silage. Higher populations will reap better rewards, but moderation still lets 1307 climb to be a plot winner.

Soybeans

Asgrow

AG26XF4 (RM-2.6). This variety matures early and is ideal for early planting and harvest. It has excellent top-end potential with good standability for productive soils. It has wide adaptation across the Northeast.

AG33XF3 (RM-3.3). This variety has wide adaptation and has great yield potential for tougher acres. Manage for average standability on productive acres through population.

AG38XF3 (RM 3.8). This is an all-purpose product that works on most acres. It provides good standability for high-yield potential where lodging is a concern. It responds well to high management and additional inputs.

AG44XF4 (RM 4.4). It performs consistently in tough environments with less than 50-bushel-per-acre potential. It produces a dark, tawny brown appearance. This sulfonylurea-resistant product allows for a wide range of weed control programs. Don’t overplant in productive fields to maintain standability.

AG48XF3 (RM-4.8). This long-season product has good standability for very high-yield potential environments. It responds well to high management and additional inputs. It has sulfonylurea resistance.

Hubner

H19-43XF (RM-1.9). This XtendFlex soybean has good yield potential with solid disease tolerance. It has very good tolerance to iron deficiency chlorosis and brown stem rot. It has the Rps1c Phytophthora root rot gene with very good field tolerance.

H22-41XF (RM-2.2). This XtendFlex soybean has a great disease tolerance package, including excellent Phytophthora root rot field tolerance and very good Sclerotinia white mold tolerance.

H38-43XF (RM-3.8). This XtendFlex soybean has great yield potential over a broad geography. It has good sudden death syndrome and southern stem canker tolerance.

H47-30XF (RM-4.7). This XtendFlex soybean has sulfonylurea herbicide resistance, and good sudden death syndrome and southern stem canker resistance.

H58-33XF (RM-5.8). This XtendFlex soybean has southern root-knot nematode resistance and sulfonylurea herbicide resistance.

Revere

IS1949E3S (RM-1.9). This new Enlist E3 bean has early sulfonylurea tolerance allowing for even more herbicide flexibility. It produces a bushy plant that races to close rows. It has moderate white mold tolerance. Plant best on rotated acres.

RS2835XF (RM-2.8). This XtendFlex variety is a late Group 2 variety. It has good sudden death syndrome and white mold scores for disease protection. Its Rps1k gene addresses Phytophthora concerns.

RS3435XFS (RM-3.4). This new XtendFlex variety has sulfonylurea tolerance. It produces a wide stance with great standability and produces a red, tawny color.

RS3908XFS (RM-3.9). This is a proven double-crop Xtendflex variety with sulfonylurea tolerance. It has the right height, the right traits and right maturity to be a double-crop leader. It has limited Phytophthora scores, so avoid early wet soils.

IS3961E3S (RM-3.9). This new Enlist E3 variety has sulfonylurea tolerance for full-season and double-crop acres. It is widely adaptable over most soil types with great standability. Its strong Phytophthora package allows versatility on early wet to droughty soils.