Revolution acquires Canadian ag recycling firm

Revolution Sustainable Solutions, LLC, a pioneer in recycling agricultural plastics, has purchased PolyAg Recycling, LTD, a leading Canadian mechanical recycler of agricultural films based in Bashaw, Alberta.

Revolution, parent company to Delta Plastics, said the move marks a milestone in Revolution’s ongoing commitment to increasing the company’s recycling of its flexible irrigation tubing and other agricultural products.

“The acquisition of PolyAg is expected to benefit both businesses and the markets they serve by combining PolyAg’s existing operations with Revolution’s extensive resources and expertise in the film recycling space,” Little Rock, Ark.-based Revolution said in a press release. The purchase price was not disclosed.

“PolyAg began operations in 2019, offering a local recycling solution for used agriculture film – a market where EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) and Product Stewardship programs designed to drive toward the goal of increased recycling have been expanding in recent years.”

Innovative programs

In Alberta, the Extended Producer Responsibility System went into effect in 2022, and both governments and non-governmental agencies have turned to recyclers such as PolyAg to help implement various innovative waste management programs to divert waste away from landfills and increase circularity in the ag market.

Revolution said the partnership aligns with its strategic growth goals, including the company’s recent $20-million expansion project in Little Rock where they invested in new blown film lines to produce specialty agriculture films.

“As Revolution expands further into the ag market, adding PolyAg’s recycling capacity offers significant opportunities to better serve ag customers across the U.S. and Canadian markets with the company’s holistic approach to collection, recycling and production of sustainable product solutions,” the company said.

“We are excited about the possibilities that this acquisition brings to Revolution and our valued stakeholders,” said Sean Whiteley, CEO of Revolution. “PolyAg has built an impressive business in a relatively short period of time, and by combining our strengths and expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver even more impactful sustainable solutions to our customers in the U.S and Canada.”

Seamless transition

Revolution is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for PolyAg and its 50 employees, Whitely said. “Current customers of PolyAg can expect uninterrupted service and support during this transition.”

Delta Plastics was the first company to offer to collect used polypipe or flexible irrigation tubing from producers’ farms in the 1990s. Over the years, Delta Plastics and other Revolution companies have continued to discover more uses for the recycled pipe and has developed multiple other on-farm and industrial uses for plastic film.

Through the company’s circular approach to recycling and manufacturing, Revolution diverts over 300 million pounds of plastic waste from landfills every year, processing it into high-quality certified recycled resin and putting it back into sustainable products like trash can liners, reusable carryout bags, stretch film and construction films.

PolyAg operates an agriculture film plastic recycling plant based out of Bashaw, which has a population of approximately 900 people, and is located 1.5 hours south of Edmonton and 2.5 hours north of Calgary.