Nebraska producers planted 9.5 million acres of corn for all purposes, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This is down 1% from last year.

Of the total acres, 94% were planted with biotechnology varieties, down 1 percentage point from 2022. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 9.16 million acres, up 4% from a year ago.

Soybean-planted acreage is estimated at 5.5 million, down 4% from last year. Of these, 93% were planted with genetically modified, herbicide-resistant seed, down 3 percentage points from 2022. Producers expect to harvest 5.45 million acres, down 4% from a year ago.

Winter wheat planted in fall 2022 is estimated at 1.15 million acres, up 17% from last year. Harvested area is expected to total 850,000 acres, up 4% from a year ago.

Alfalfa acreage to be harvested for dry hay is estimated at 760,000 acres, down 4% from last year. Other hay acreage to be cut for dry hay is estimated at 1.6 million acres, up 19% from a year ago.

Sorghum planted for all purposes is estimated at 340,000 acres, up 6% from the previous year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 220,000 acres, up from last year.

Oats planted for all purposes is estimated at 145,000 acres, up 16% from last year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 25,000 acres, up 39% from last year.

Dry edible bean planted acreage is estimated at 98,000 acres, down 15% from last year. Harvested acres are estimated at 92,000 acres, down 15% from the previous year.

Proso millet planted, at 220,000 acres, is up 52% from a year ago.

Sugarbeet-planted acres, at 47,000 acres, are up slightly from last year. Harvested area is forecast at 46,000 acres, up 16% from a year ago.

Oil sunflower-planted area is estimated at 30,000 acres, down 40% from last year. Harvested area is estimated at 28,000 acres, down 39% from a year ago. Non-oil sunflower-planted area is estimated at 13,000 acres, up 86% from the previous year. Harvested area is estimated at 11,500 acres, up 109% from the previous year.

Dry edible pea-planted acres are estimated at 32,000 acres, down 3% from last year. Harvested acres are estimated at 30,000 acres, up 43% from the previous year.

Potato-planted acreage is estimated at 21,000 acres, up 5% from last year. Harvested acreage is forecasted at 20,800 acres, up 5% from a year ago. Percent planted by type of potato is 46% white, 52% russet, 1% red and 1% yellow.

The estimates of planted and harvested acreages in this news release are based primarily on surveys conducted during the first two weeks of June.

Source: NASS