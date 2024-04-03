Farm Futures logo

Get updates on crop conditions and fieldwork progress from around the country. By farmers, for farmers!

Jacqueline Holland, Grain market analyst

April 3, 2024

Monday’s release of USDA’s first Crop Progress report of the 2024 growing season, which followed last Thursday’s 2024 Prospective Plantings report, has farmers across the Heartland eager for even more information about when and where the #Plant24 growing season will kick off.

Just in time for those insights, Farm Futures’ Feedback from the Field series is back for another year to help farmers across the country share their views on the 2024 growing season!

If you would like to participate, take the survey and share updates about your farm’s spring progress. I review and upload results daily to the FFTF Google MyMap so farmers can see others’ responses from across the country – or even across the county!

Interact with the 2023 Feedback from the Field map:

The series will feature weekly recaps of farmer responses in a column published on Tuesdays as well as relevant market, crop development and weather information for farmers who want to stay in the know about U.S. crop development this season.

You can respond as frequently as you like throughout the growing season. We update questions to reflect current crop conditions. Plus, I’ll be providing regular updates about my lawn (and likely Stella’s reaction to my management program) so we can bond about herbicides and irrigation systems again this year!

Related:Corn prices resurrected on low 2024 acreage estimate

Thank you for your participation. I hope this tool helps you make informed marketing decisions this season. Have a safe #Plant24 season!

Interact with the 2024 Feedback from the Field map:

About the Author(s)

Jacqueline Holland

Jacqueline Holland

Grain market analyst, Farm Futures

Holland grew up on a dairy farm in northern Illinois. She obtained a B.S. in Finance and Agribusiness from Illinois State University where she was the president of the ISU chapter of the National Agri-Marketing Association. Holland earned an M.S. in Agricultural Economics from Purdue University where her research focused on large farm decision-making and precision crop technology. Before joining Farm Progress, Holland worked in the food manufacturing industry as a financial and operational analyst at Pilgrim's and Leprino Foods. She brings strong knowledge of large agribusiness management to weekly, monthly and daily market reports. In her free time, Holland enjoys competing in triathlons as well as hiking and cooking with her husband, Chris. She resides in the Fort Collins, CO area.

