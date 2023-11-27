Sponsored By
Crop progress: USDA serves up 2023’s final reportCrop progress: USDA serves up 2023’s final report

Soybean harvest marked complete, with corn following closely behind.

Ben Potter

November 27, 2023

Today marks USDA’s final crop progress report of the 2023 season, covering the week through November 26. The agency will commence its weekly reporting on Monday, April 1, 2024. The latest report included a hodgepodge of data, including updates to corn harvest, winter wheat quality ratings and more.

Corn harvest progress moved from 93% a week ago up to 96% through Sunday, versus analyst expectations of 97%. It’s also a bit slower than 2022’s pace of 99% but just ahead of the prior five-year average of 95%. Of the top 18 production states, Pennsylvania (80%) still has the farthest to go.

Other regional crops also made some harvest progress last week, including:

  • Cotton = 83% (up from 77% last week)

  • Peanuts = 96% (up from 92% last week)

  • Sunflowers = 86% (up from 78% last week)

Winter wheat plantings improved another two points last week, with 50% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. That was slightly better than the average trade guess of 49%. Another 35% was rated fair (unchanged from last week), with the remaining 15% rated poor or very poor (down two points from last week).

Physiologically, 91% of the crop is now emerged, up from 87% a week earlier. That puts this year’s crop slightly ahead of 2022’s pace of 90% and the prior five-year average of 89%.

Click here for more data from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including a state-by-state look at topsoil moisture, days suitable for fieldwork and more.

Read more about:

Crop Progress

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

