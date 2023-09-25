Ahead of the latest USDA crop progress report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through September 24, analysts were expecting to see corn and soybean quality ratings stabilize. In contrast, the agency shifted corn ratings two points higher and downgraded soybean ratings by two points. USDA also served up a bevy of other data regarding maturity milestones, harvest updates and more.

Corn quality ratings unexpectedly improved two points last week, with 53% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition through Sunday. Another 29% of the crop is rated fair (unchanged from last week), with the remaining 18% rated poor or very poor (down two points from last week). Pennsylvania continues to lead the top 18 production states in overall quality, with 80% of its crop rated in good-to-excellent condition.

Physiologically, 95% of this year’s corn crop is now dented, versus the prior five-year average of 93%. And 70% is now fully mature, versus the prior five-year average of 60%. Harvest progress moved from 9% a week ago up to 15%. Analysts were expecting a bit more progress after offering an average trade guess of 17%. Still, 2023’s harvest is ahead of 2022’s pace of 11% and the prior five-year average of 13%.

Soybean quality ratings faced a two-point drop last week, with 50% now in good-to-excellent condition. Another 32% of the crop is rated fair (up two points from last week), with the remaining 18% rated poor or very poor (unchanged from last week). Tennessee leads the top 18 production states so far, with 74% of its crop rated in good-to-excellent condition.

Physiologically, 73% of the crop is now dropping leaves, up from 54% a week ago and noticeably ahead of the prior five-year average of 62%. Harvest progress moved from 5% last week to 12% through Sunday, staying ahead of both 2022’s pace of 7% and the prior five-year average of 11%.

Only a few spring wheat acres remain to be harvested after reaching 96% this past week. That’s up from 93% a week ago and mirrors the prior five-year average.

Winter wheat plantings moved from 15% a week ago up to 26% through Sunday. That puts the new crop a bit behind 2022’s pace of 30% and the prior five-year average of 29%. Seven percent of the crop is now emerged.

Click here for more from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including harvest progress for regional crops such as cotton, peanuts, sugarbeets, sorghum and more.