USDA’s latest crop progress report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through June 11, showed that while the corn and soybean plantings are now virtually complete, both crops are also showing signs of quality declines amid widespread dry conditions across the central U.S. so far in the young 2023 season. Spring wheat quality ratings were also downgraded this past week, while winter wheat improved slightly.

Corn quality ratings faded another three points lower last week, with 61% now in good-to-excellent condition. That was a sharper decline than analysts expected (the average trade guess assumed a two-point drop). Another 31% of the crop is rated fair (up one point from last week), with the remaining 8% rated poor or very poor (up two points from last week).

Physiologically, 93% of the crop is now emerged, up from 85% a week ago. That makes 2023 off to a faster start than both 2022’s pace as well as the prior five-year average, which are both 87%.

Soybean quality ratings also took a three-point hit last week, with 59% now rated in good-to-excellent condition. Analysts were only expecting to see a two-point drop. Another 32% is rated fair (up one point from last week), with the remaining 9% rated poor or very poor (up two points from last week).

Soybean plantings are nearly complete after moving from 91% a week ago up to 96% through Sunday. That’s a much faster start than 2022’s pace of 87% and the prior five-year average of 86%. Eighty-six percent of the crop is now emerged, up from 74% last week and far ahead of the prior five-year average of 70%.

Other regional crops continued to make planting progress last week, including:

Cotton – 81% (up from 71% last week)

Sorghum – 64% (up from 49% last week)

Peanuts – 93% (up from 85% last week)

Sunflowers – 70% (up from 40% last week)

Winter wheat quality ratings shifted two points higher, with 38% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. Another 31% is rated fair (up one point from last week), with the remaining 31% rated poor or very poor (down three points from last week).

Physiologically, 89% of the 2022/23 winter wheat crop is now headed, up from 82% a week ago. And harvest has reached 8%, up from 4% last week. Analysts thought harvest progress would reach 10%, meantime.

Spring wheat quality ratings trended four points lower last week, with 60% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. Another 33% is rated fair (down one point from last week), with the remaining 7% rated poor or very poor (up five points from last week).

Spring wheat plantings moved from 93% a week ago up to 97%, mirroring the prior five-year average. And 90% of the crop is now emerged, up from 76% last week.

Click here to read more highlights from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including a state-by-state look at pasture and rangeland condition.