FP Next: The rise of tar spot, with Mindy Ward

Tar spot is a fungal disease that affects corn by primarily infecting and damaging leaves. Preferring cooler temperatures and high humidity, the disease has spread rapidly across the nation since its introduction in 2015.

Mindy Ward, an executive editor at Farm Progress and editor of Missouri Ruralist, covers the spread of this disease throughout the Midwest and beyond. In this Shop Talk edition of FP Next, we quiz Ward on the spread of tar spot and learn more about how she is covering the expansion of the disease across the Midwest.

Do farmers who irrigate cornfields have a higher risk of this disease? What types of yield losses happen with affected corn? When should you apply fungicide for the best protection?

Ward talks about her family developed a sheep show in Missouri, which draws exhibitors from coast to coast.

Learn the answers to your tar spot questions and more in this episode. You can also read Ward’s story on tar spot spreading across Missouri and check out the corn disease tracker.