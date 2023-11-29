Non-GMO soybean growers can pick up incentives

Non-GMO soybean growers have until Dec. 4 to sign up for a new incentive opportunity through Saving Tomorrow’s Agriculture Resources (STAR) and the Illinois Soybean Association.

Those farmers interested in implementing cover crops can qualify for a minimum $250 incentive payment, and can receive up to $2,400 for planting cover crops. Here’s a look at specific incentives available:

$250 for non-GMO soybean growers who are willing to share their current management practices through an online survey developed by ISA and who complete a STAR field form

$250 bonus for farmers growing non-GMO soybeans in 2023 who already implement cover crops

$30-per-acre bonus (up to 80 acres per farmer) for non-GMO soybean growers who implement cover crops in fall 2023 or fall 2024

Details for qualifications:

ISA survey. Complete the ISA Conservation in Non-GMO Soybeans Management Survey. Management information collected through the survey is for ISA research purposes only and will remain confidential.

If you have not grown cover crops in the past and are interested in receiving the $30-per-acre cost share for growing cover crops in fall 2023 or fall 2024, you can indicate your interest at the end of the survey.

STAR field form. Once you complete the survey, you will be redirected to the STAR field form. The STAR application typically takes less than five minutes to complete. Your field form responses will remain confidential and will not be shared with any outside party.

If you are new to STAR and wish to complete the field form via the STAR web app, you will need to create a free web app account. If you prefer to complete a PDF of the field form, you can return the PDF to Illinois STAR Coordinator Natalie Kerr at [email protected].

Review process. The ISA Agronomy Team and STAR will review your application and determine if you qualify for the incentive. Payment will be issued upon approval of your application. ISA and STAR will contact you directly for payment processing information, including your W9.

Get more details and apply online at the STAR website. For more information, contact Kerr at [email protected] or 309-573-3295.

IL Corn elects 2023-24 officers

The IL Corn Growers Association has elected Dave Rylander, Victoria, as president of its organization.

Rylander has served on the ICGA board since November 2016, most recently as vice president. He will continue his role as at-large director for the duration of his term as president, representing all corn farmer-members in Illinois.

Also elected were:

Vice President Garrett Hawkins, Waterloo

Treasurer Mike Shane, Peoria

Secretary Michael Houston, Golden

Exports Committee Chairman Don Guinnip, Marshall

Exports Committee Vice Chairman Chris Gould, Maple Park

Industrial Committee Chairman Kate Danner, Aledo

Industrial Committee Vice Chairman Shane Gray, Waverly

Grassroots Committee Chairman Mark Bunselmeyer, Maroa

Grassroots Committee Vice Chairman Sarah Hastings, Sidney

Five farmers were reelected and will continue in their positions as directors. They are Ellen Rahn of Mount Carroll, Dan Parker of Dwight, Mike Shane of Peoria, Keith Sanders of Vandalia and Garrett Hawkins of Waterloo. Reelected at-large directors include Kate Danner of Aledo and Dave Rylander of Victoria. The ICGA board of directors and the counties each represents are here.

IL Corn hands out awards

IL Corn held its annual meeting last week and presented awards to several folks who’ve made a difference for Illinois corn farmers. Among the winners:

World of Corn Award. Carmi, Ill., farmer Martin Barbre was honored for his work in making significant contributions to the corn industry. Barbre is a past IL Corn president and past National Corn Growers Association president. He served in the Trump administration as USDA Risk Management Agency administrator, and was named a 2023 Prairie Farmer Master Farmer.

Ethanol Award. Patrick Joyce is an Illinois senator representing the 40th district, including parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Joyce sponsored a bill for E15 tax incentives, which was signed into law this past summer. The law will reduce the percentage of retail sales tax on E15 blends by 10%, reduce midrange blends by 20%, and reauthorize the 100% reduction of sales tax for majority blended ethanol fuels (E85). The tax incentives will sunset Dec. 31, 2028.

Randy Stauffer Stewardship Award. Jean Stewart, Vermilion County, Ill., farmer, was honored for his farm conservation work through the Precision Conservation Management program. Stewart was an early no-till adopter in the 1980s.

Mike Plumer Environmental Award. Ralph “Junior” Upton Jr., Hamilton County, Ill., farmer, is a locally known conservation expert who worked closely with Mike Plumer.

Media Award. Kay Shipman spent 34 years at FarmWeek covering state government, conservation, ag education and more. Prior to that, she reported for the Peoria Journal Star, Galesburg Register Mail and more. She recently retired.

1,000th Farmdoc article. IL Corn celebrated Gary Schnitkey on authoring more than 1,000 articles on Farmdoc Daily. Schnitkey is a University of Illinois ag economist. Farmdoc Daily was created in 2011 to share farm financial information.