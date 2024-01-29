Sponsored By
South West Farm Press Logo

More cotton, lower prices in 2024?More cotton, lower prices in 2024?

Will cotton producers see in-season price volatility around information milestones, such as the March 31 Prospective Plantings report, the May WASDE report, and the June 30 Planted Acreage report?

John Robinson, Roger Sahs

January 29, 2024

2 Min Read
cotton
Shelley E. Huguley

*This is the seventh article in our 2024 Southwest Economic Outlook series. Hear from Oklahoma State University and OSU Extension Service, and Texas A&M University and TAMU AgriLife Extension Service economists about the 2024 outlook. 

OUTLOOK-LOGO-2024.jpg

The question of the 2024 cotton outlook begins with planted acres. The price of competing crops, relative to cotton prices, is an important consideration to the level of planted acreage.  

At first glance, 2024 appears harder to figure out since new crop prices for everything except maybe peanuts are not particularly strong. Still, history can be a helpful guide.  

Figure 1 below shows a strong relationship between the level of U.S. upland and Pima cotton planted, as measured on June 30, and the ratio of December CBOT corn futures and ICE cotton futures averaged across first quarter of the year. The higher the ratio, the less cotton is planted.   

ratio-dec24-corn-cotton.jpg

Of course, there are other important competing crops besides corn such as sorghum, soybeans, peanuts, not to mention forages. And there are other non-price influences, including how dry it was in the Southern Plains region, the insurance base price, fixed cost influences, and the psychological influence of the preceding growing season. The latter influence will be a mixed bag. Delta and Southeastern cotton producers did okay in 2023, while Southern Plains growers experienced 2023 as a major disappointment. 

Related:Limited goat, lamb production may improve '24 prices

At any rate, the price ratio of corn-to-cotton appears to capture a lot of these other influences in explaining variations in cotton plantings. What does the above chart imply for 2024? The daily new crop corn-to-cotton price ratios have been 6.0 to 6.5 or even higher. For example, on Nov. 2, with Dec’24 corn at $5.14/bu. and Dec’24 cotton at 77.24 cents per pound, the resulting ratio was 6.7. If this ratio persists into the first quarter of next year, it would historically be associated with between 10 and 11 million planted acres of upland and pima combined.  

Let’s say planted acreage is 10.5 million. What then? We would assume that El Niño moisture this winter will give below-average abandonment around 10%. That means harvested acres will be 90% of 10.5 million, or around 9.5. Assuming a national average yield of 800 pounds per harvested acre, we can conservatively pencil out a 15.5 to 16 million-bale crop. The latter outcome is several million bales more than was harvested in either 2022 or 2023.   

Assuming similar demand influences, including Brazilian competition for exports and fears of slow economic growth, we expect a lower range of prices for upland cotton, perhaps in the low- to mid-70s. We would also expect in-season price volatility around the normal information milestones, such as the March 31 Prospective Plantings report, the May WASDE report, and the June 30 Planted Acreage report. 

Related:Tighter cattle, beef supplies support higher prices

About the Author(s)

John Robinson

John Robinson

Extension economist, cotton marketing, Texas AgriLife Extension

See more from John Robinson
Roger Sahs

Roger Sahs

Extension economist, marketing, Oklahoma State University

See more from Roger Sahs
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

34°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 38º

Night 30º

9.99 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

FP Next podcast
Farm Life
FP Next: Stock show benefits, favorites and impacts
FP Next: Stock show benefits, favorites and impacts

Jan 30, 2024

Farm Progress America, January 30, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 30, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 30, 2024

Jan 30, 2024

Farm Progress America, January 29, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 29, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 29, 2024

Jan 29, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE