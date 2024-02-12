February 13, 2024
2024 High Cotton Award winner from the Delta and his wife, Gail.Brent Murphree
Louisiana farmer Edward Greer who farms 8,500 acres of land in and around Rayville and Start, La has been selected the 2024 High Cotton Award winner from the Delta. He also raises rice, soybeans, wheat, grain sorghum and corn.
His family has farmed in the Rayville, La., since the 1800s. He relies on three current generations of family members to keep the operation sustainably and fiscally managed.
Greer and his wife, Gail, actively farm with their son Brooks Greer, and son-in-law Mike Barras. Edward’s daughter Crystal Barras is the principal bookkeeper and record keeper for Greer Farms Partnership.
He has evolved the irrigation function of the operation from floom ditches and syphon tubes to poly pipe and precision application. Greer also runs a land leveling business and does custom harvesting and planting, in addition to Managing Simplot Grower Solutions in north Louisiana and southeast Arkansas.
He is able to run the family operation and manage his various other obligations by delegating and relying on a tight knit group of family and associates who value trust and look to Greer for insight.
The High Cotton award is sponsored by: Americot, BASF Stonevilee/FiberMax, Deltapine, Dyna-Gro, Helena, John Deere, PhytoGen, Syngenta.
