Sponsored By
Western Farm Press Logo

Projects to improve irrigation, nutrient managementProjects to improve irrigation, nutrient management

CDFA’s Fertilizer Research and Education Program awards $1.4 million.

Farm Press Staff

January 11, 2024

1 Min Read
Almonds in bloom
Almonds in bloom.Todd Fitchette

California has announced $1.4 million in grants to six academic projects to advance growers’ understanding and use of improved nitrogen and irrigation management practices.

Five of the six projects funded in the CDFA Fertilizer Research and Education Program’s latest round will be led by University of California, Davis researchers. The sixth, a $224,260 examination of winter cover crops on the Central Coast, is being led by the Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County.

The largest grant, of $290,000, is going to Patrick Brown of UC Davis to identify the extent and cases of in-field potassium variability and develop an improved methodology for identifying areas of differential potassium demand, according to CDFA.

Brown and his team will also identify optimized potassium fertilization strategies, including site-specific fertilization strategies suited to the fertigated orchard context, and develop extension materials and platforms.

Since 1990, FREP has funded research on many of California’s important and environmentally sensitive cropping systems. For a summary of the latest projects, click here.

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

About the Author(s)

Farm Press Staff

Farm Press Staff

See more from Farm Press Staff
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

11°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 27º

Night 8º

5.85 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, January 11, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 11, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 11, 2024

Jan 11, 2024

Farm Progress America, January 10, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 10, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 10, 2024

Jan 10, 2024

Farm Progress America, January 9, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 9, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 9, 2024

Jan 9, 2024

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW