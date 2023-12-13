California is accepting applications for the latest round of funding from the State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program, which incentivizes farmers to invest in irrigation water and energy efficiency.

Agricultural operations can apply for up to $200,000 for projects that save water and reduce emissions.

Projects funded through SWEEP commonly include technologies such as soil, plant, or weather sensors; micro-irrigation systems; pump retrofits or replacements; renewable energy; and variable frequency drives.

“Amid unpredictable and extreme swings in weather, water conservation remains a top priority here in California,” said state Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross.

The application window will end on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at 5 p.m. PST. The state Department of Food and Agriculture will award at least 25% of funding to projects submitted by socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers.

For information, click here.

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture