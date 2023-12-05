From strip-grazing grain sorghum to planting native grasses, Harry Cope puts sustainable farming into practice on his Montgomery County farm. For his efforts to improve soil health and bolster wildlife, Cope Grass Farms received the 2023 Missouri Leopold Conservation Award.

Cope and his family were recognized for the honor during the Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture in November.

“Harry is an innovative farmer and rancher who is willing to share his conservation story with neighbors, agency staff or any group wanting to learn more about the Cope Grass Farms operation,” Ashley Johnson, Natural Resources Conservation Service Missouri acting state conservationist, said in a news release. “Whether it is the diversity of conservation practices applied, seed mixes for cover crops and forage plantings, or his pioneering resource management, Harry strives to promote soil health, manage diverse native warm- and cool-season forages, and improve wildlife habitat on all acres of his farm.”

Closer look at the farm

Cope Grass Farms, located north of Truxton, started in 1990 with a focus on rotational grazing cattle, sheep and hogs. Today, it’s a partnership between Harry and his daughter Sabrina Cope, who heads up marketing for the farm.

Over the years, the family has done the following:

planted 350 acres of pastureland with a mix of native grasses and forbs to increase pollinators, wildlife and biodiversity with native grasses.

grazed livestock on grain sorghum and cover crops for hay and to improve soil health

built terraces and grass waterways to prevent soil erosion

planted cover crops including sunflowers, turnips, buckwheat, oats and barley to improve soil health

grazed hogs in woodlands

Recently, an audit by the National Audubon Society found more than 100 species of birds at the farm, showing a 30% increase in bird species in just three years — including the Henslow’s sparrow, a species in population decline. Cope Grass Farms became one of just seven Missouri farms to receive Audubon’s “Bird Friendly Beef” certification.

Telling the conservation story

Harry and Sabrina sell beef directly to consumers not only as a way to add value to what they produce, but also to help the public understand how food is raised. He says this type of interaction is how people will come to understand that cattle can thrive in the same fields as quail, meadowlarks and the Henslow’s sparrow.

He believes it is important for farmers to share information with each other as well. The Copes host several field days over the years explaining their grazing and soil health practices.

Over the years, Missouri Ruralist has documented the Cope family’s conservation and farming practices. Click through the slideshow to read more about how Cope Grass Farms incorporates conservation practices for soil and animal health.

Conservation recognized nationally

The 2023 Missouri Leopold Conservation Award recognizes farmers, ranchers and forestland owners who go above and beyond to manage soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat on working land.

Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners whose dedication to environmental improvement inspires others. His 1949 book, "A Sand County Almanac," advocated for “a land ethic,” an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.

Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 27 states. In Missouri, the award is presented with the Missouri Farmers Care Foundation, Missouri Corn Merchandising Council, Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

An independent panel of agriculture and conservation leaders reviewed the applications for the award, which comes with a $10,000 cash prize.