The latest set of grain export inspection data from USDA, out Tuesday morning and covering the week through December 28, held mostly pedestrian numbers for traders to digest, which was largely expected due to the Christmas holiday falling in the middle of the week. Corn, soybean and wheat volume all found rangebound results, with each commodity moving moderately lower week-over-week.

Corn export inspections were less than half of the prior week’s tally, with 22.4 million bushels. That was also on the lower end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 15.7 million and 41.3 million bushels. Cumulative totals are still moderately higher than last year’s pace so far, with 470.5 million bushels.

Mexico was the No. 1 destination for U.S. corn export inspections last week, with 9.8 million bushels. Japan, Colombia, Honduras and Venezuela rounded out the top five.

Sorghum export inspections faced a sizable week-over-week drop after moving to 4.4 million bushels. That grain is largely bound for China, with Japan and Mexico also accounting for some of the total. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still substantially better than last year’s pace so far, with 81.4 million bushels.

Soybean export inspections were modestly below last week’s volume after reaching 35.3 million bushels. That was toward the higher end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 22.0 million and 40.4 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still trending moderately below last year’s pace so far, with 854.7 million bushels.

China was the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybean export inspections last week, with 17.3 million bushels. Italy, Germany, Spain and Bangladesh filled out the top five.

Wheat export inspections endured a moderate week-over-week decline after falling to 10.1 million bushels. That was slightly on the lower end of trade guesses, which ranged between 5.5 million and 17.5 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still modestly lower than last year’s pace so far, with 354.1 million bushels.

The Philippines topped all destinations for U.S. wheat export inspections last week, with 3.9 million bushels. China, South Korea, Spain and Mexico rounded out the top five.

