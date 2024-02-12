Sponsored By
Hog Outlook: The FAIR Labels Act aims to bring transparency to food labeling.

Kevin Schulz

February 12, 2024

A close-up of a meat shelf at a butcher counter with various cuts of pork
KNOW WHAT YOU’RE GETTING: New legislation aims to clearly state what consumers are getting when they shop for protein sources. ablokhin/Getty Images

We continually hear that consumers want to know what is in their food. Legislation introduced in late January would go a long way in ensuring that consumers have a clearer understanding of what they are actually purchasing at the store.

The Fair and Accurate Ingredient Representation on Labels Act, or FAIR Labels Act, is designed to provide consumers with accurate information about plant-based and cell-cultured protein (fake meat) when making food-buying decisions at the grocery store.

According to a press release from Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri, highlights of the legislation are:

Enhanced clarity. The act defines “imitation meat” and “imitation poultry” to help consumers easily identify plant-based protein products that visually resemble or are represented as meat or poultry but are derived from plant sources.

Authority and inspection. USDA will oversee the labeling of these products, working alongside the Food and Drug Administration to maintain product inspection standards.

Labeling requirements. Product labels will be required to use terms like “imitation” or similar descriptors, along with a clear disclaimer if the product does not contain meat or poultry.

Definition of cell-cultured (lab-grown) products. The act provides a clear definition of cell-cultured meat and poultry products, ensuring that labels accurately reflect lab-grown food sources.

Regulatory framework confirmation. The legislation confirms the shared jurisdiction of the FDA and USDA in overseeing lab-grown meat and poultry, solidifying the cooperative agreement for labeling.

Alford is one of four U.S. representatives and one U.S. senator to introduce the legislation. He is joined by Reps. Don Davis from North Carolina, Jonathan Jackson from Illinois, and Roger Williams from Texas, as well as Sen. Roger Marshall from Kansas.

“Accurate meat labeling at the grocery store benefits all consumers, regardless of dietary preferences,” said National Pork Producers Council President Scott Hays in a statement. “Labeling an imitation product as ‘pork’ undermines the hard work that pork producers, like me, put in every day to deliver a reliable and affordable protein source.” He thanked the five officials who introduced the legislation “for recognizing this need and taking a forward-thinking, bipartisan approach.”

Hays is one of many livestock and farm organization representatives to speak out in favor of this legislation.

Though it’s hard for me to fathom, some people do not like the idea of eating meat, but everyone needs protein in their diet to live a healthy lifestyle. Yes, I would prefer they choose pork, beef, lamb or poultry as that source, but if they choose to achieve their daily protein allowance through a product that was made in a factory or a laboratory, then more power to them.

I just don’t think their favored fake-meat product should be labeled as the real thing — just like a liquid derived from a nut or a soybean should not be labeled as “milk.”

The FAIR Labels Act is the right step if we truly want transparency in food labeling.

Read more about:

LabellingLegislation

