If something is held 93 times, the people behind it must be doing something right. The 93rd Indiana Beef Evaluation Program Performance Tested Bull Sale happens April 13 at 1 p.m. EDT at the Springville Feeder Auction Market in Springville, Lawrence County, Ind.

In this case, the people behind the event include cattle producers who raised bulls on winter test and the staff of Purdue Extension, Purdue Animal Sciences and the Feldun Purdue Ag Center at Bedford, Ind. Nick Minton, who manages the bull test station, says 163 bulls completed performance testing. The top two-thirds indexing bulls that also meet other qualifications are entered into the auction.

Indexing is based on average daily gain and weight per day of age, Minton says. When combined, they form an index score for each bull. The index compares each bull to an average score of 100.

Besides being among the top performance indexing bulls in their breed group, bulls must have parentage verified to sire and dam, and pass structural, disposition and breeding soundness evaluations. In addition, genomic-enhanced expected progeny differences are required, and bulls must be negative for bovine viral diarrhea, brucellosis and tuberculosis. Dams must test negative for Johne’s disease.

Buy with confidence

“We’re confident you will find quality throughout this year’s offering of performance tested bulls,” Minton says. “Bulls are available for viewing at anytime at the IBEP Test Station and on-site sale day at Springville.”

For questions about the sale or test, call Minton at 812-797-7944 or email [email protected]. For questions about individual bulls, contact the cooperator who placed the bull on test, Minton adds. Contact information is on the IBEP website.

New features for this year’s sale include a presale complimentary breakfast and a raffle. Breakfast is available at the auction site from 9 to 10 a.m. EDT. A raffle of $500 in bull-buying credit occurs at the conclusion of the sale. On sale day, reach Minton at 812-797-7944.

If you can’t attend in person but want to view and bid, visit liveauctions.tv. A digital sale catalog is available online. For a printed catalog, email Minton by March 22. Include your name and complete address.