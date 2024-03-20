indiana Prairie Farmer Logo

Around 90 beef bulls will go up for bid at the Indiana Beef Evaluation Program auction.

Tom J. Bechman, Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer

March 20, 2024

2 Min Read
A herd of bulls emerging from a covered structure
BULL SALE: The next auction featuring bulls from the IBEP performance testing program is April 13. Bulls are tested in these facilities at the Feldun Purdue Ag Center in Bedford, Ind. Tom J. Bechman

If something is held 93 times, the people behind it must be doing something right. The 93rd Indiana Beef Evaluation Program Performance Tested Bull Sale happens April 13 at 1 p.m. EDT at the Springville Feeder Auction Market in Springville, Lawrence County, Ind.

In this case, the people behind the event include cattle producers who raised bulls on winter test and the staff of Purdue Extension, Purdue Animal Sciences and the Feldun Purdue Ag Center at Bedford, Ind. Nick Minton, who manages the bull test station, says 163 bulls completed performance testing. The top two-thirds indexing bulls that also meet other qualifications are entered into the auction.

Indexing is based on average daily gain and weight per day of age, Minton says. When combined, they form an index score for each bull. The index compares each bull to an average score of 100.

Besides being among the top performance indexing bulls in their breed group, bulls must have parentage verified to sire and dam, and pass structural, disposition and breeding soundness evaluations. In addition, genomic-enhanced expected progeny differences are required, and bulls must be negative for bovine viral diarrhea, brucellosis and tuberculosis. Dams must test negative for Johne’s disease.

Buy with confidence

“We’re confident you will find quality throughout this year’s offering of performance tested bulls,” Minton says. “Bulls are available for viewing at anytime at the IBEP Test Station and on-site sale day at Springville.”

For questions about the sale or test, call Minton at 812-797-7944 or email [email protected]. For questions about individual bulls, contact the cooperator who placed the bull on test, Minton adds. Contact information is on the IBEP website.

New features for this year’s sale include a presale complimentary breakfast and a raffle. Breakfast is available at the auction site from 9 to 10 a.m. EDT. A raffle of $500 in bull-buying credit occurs at the conclusion of the sale. On sale day, reach Minton at 812-797-7944.

If you can’t attend in person but want to view and bid, visit liveauctions.tv. A digital sale catalog is available online. For a printed catalog, email Minton by March 22. Include your name and complete address.

Read more about:

Bulls

About the Author(s)

Tom J. Bechman

Tom J. Bechman

Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman is editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

See more from Tom J. Bechman
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

35°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 56º

Night 29º

11.17 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

FP Next podcast
Farm Life
FP Next: What we learned at Commodity Classic
FP Next: What we learned at Commodity Classic

Mar 19, 2024

Farm Progress America, March 19, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 19, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 19, 2024

Mar 19, 2024

Farm Progress America, March 18, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 18, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 18, 2024

Mar 18, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE